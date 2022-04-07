Taylor Trammell Blasts First Homer Despite Rainiers' First Defeat

April 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Taylor Trammell of the Tacoma Rainiers takes a big swing

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Taylor Trammell of the Tacoma Rainiers takes a big swing(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (1-1) have won 12 of their last 15 games against the Salt Lake Bees (1-1) dating to last season, but were humbled by an 9-5 final score on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium following an opening day triumph.

Salt Lake stung first with a single, two walks and a sac fly from 2021 Rainier Dillon Thomas in the opening frame. That lead was quickly erased in the bottom of the first with Taylor Trammell's first home run of the season, a two-run shot yanked to right field.

Tied 2-2 in the fourth inning, Monte Harrison homered to left with a man on for the Bees. Trailing 6-2 in the fifth, the Rainiers rallied for two; Sam Haggerty and Trammell drove in consecutive runs with a single and fielder's choice to cut the Bees lead in half. Salt Lake restored it to four runs in the sixth with a Luis Rengifo RBI fielder's choice and a Matt Thaiss sac fly.

Tacoma's Forrest Wall and Salt Lake's Brendon Davis traded RBI singles in the sixth and ninth respectively, to finish the scoring. Tacoma relievers Jarod Bayless (1.2 IP) and Kyle Hill (1.0 IP) were impressive in their Triple-A debuts, each logging a scoreless outing.

The series will continue on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. PT at Cheney Stadium, with Rainiers RHP Asher Wojciechowski on the mound. The Bees plan to counter with LHP Jhonathan Diaz.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

