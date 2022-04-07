Pedro León Delivers First Homer in Space Cowboys 4-3 Loss at Sacramento

April 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys lost for the second straight night at the hands of a late Sacramento River Cats surge, dropping a 4-3 decision Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park.

Pedro León sent the Space Cowboys to a 3-1 lead in the seventh, narrowly clearing the left-field wall with a two-run homer that had a launch angle of 42 degrees.

The Houston Astros' No. 4 prospect, per MLBPipeline, León has driven in two runs in each of the first two games this season. His home run Wednesday was the first of his career at the Triple A level.

Sacramento fired back in the eighth on a three-run homer from Ricardo Genoves as they dealt the Space Cowboys their second straight loss to open the season.

Hunter Brown - rated as the Astros No. 3 prospect by MLBPipeline - made his first start of the year and notched four strikeouts through 3 2/3 innings, reaching 98 mph at one point in the night. Brett Conine tossed three scoreless and hitless innings of relief in his season debut.

The Space Cowboys opened the scoring in the second on an RBI double from Alex De Goti. Sacramento's David Villar, who delivered a walk-off single Tuesday, tied the game in the third on an RBI ground out.

Houston native Corey Julks made his first career Triple A start and finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

Sugar Land's 2021 Pitcher of the Year, Peter Solomon, takes the mound for the first time of the season at 8:35 p.m. on Thursday night in Sacramento. Right-hander Sean Hjelle is scheduled to start for the River Cats.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.