OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 7, 2022

April 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (1-1) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-1)

Game #3 of 150/Home #3 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-LHP Dillon Overton vs. OKC-RHP Andre Jackson

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Albuquerque Isotopes meet for the third time in their six-game season-opening series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series is tied, 1-1.

Last Game: The OKC Dodgers suffered their first defeat of the season Wednesday night, losing, 6-5, to the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers held a 4-2 lead before the Isotopes scored four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. Later trailing, 6-5, the Dodgers put two runners on base with two outs in the ninth inning, but were unable to bring in a run. OKC trailed, 2-1, in the fourth inning when the Dodgers scored three runs. Jason Martin tied the game with a RBI double before Tony Wolters followed with a two-run double for a 4-2 Dodgers advantage. Albuquerque took advantage of two OKC errors in the sixth inning to plate their four runs.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Andre Jackson makes his first start of the season for OKC tonight, entering the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He made two Cactus League starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers during Spring Training, allowing six runs and seven hits over 4.2 innings with five K's against two walks...Last season, Jackson spent time at three levels of the organization and made his Major League debut Aug. 16 at Dodger Stadium against Pittsburgh with 4.0 scoreless innings...He started the season with Double-A Tulsa and made 15 appearances (13 starts), compiling a 3-2 record with a 3.27 ERA and 75 strikeouts. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A, Jackson led Double-A Central in WHIP (1.04) and BAA (.201)...He went on to earn a win in his Triple-A debut Aug. 3 at Round Rock and went 2-3 with OKC, posting a 5.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in six games (five starts)...Jackson appeared in a total of three games for LAD, going 0-1 and allowing three runs and 10 hits over 11.2 innings...He was named to the NL roster of the 2021 Futures Game, throwing 1.0 scoreless inning and retiring three of four batters faced...Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah, where he primarily played as an outfielder.

Against the Isotopes: 2022: 1-1 2021: 9-9 All-time: 117-100 At OKC: 67-39 The Dodgers and Isotopes open the 2022 season with a six-game series, marking just the second time since the teams started competing against one another in 2003 that they have opened a season against each other. The teams previously played a season-opening series in 2010 in OKC, splitting the series, 2-2, with Albuquerque winning the opener, 6-3, in 13 innings...The teams split their 2021 series, 9-9. The first 12 games were played in Albuquerque before the series shifted to OKC for the final six games. The Isotopes won seven of the first 12 games before OKC won the final series, 4-2, including the final two games between the teams...Matt Davidson led the Dodgers with 14 hits in the 2021 series, including four homers, along with a team-best 16 RBI...The Dodgers averaged 7.5 runs per game and hit 29 homers over the 18-game series in 2021...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019 prior to last season's split...Starting with their final series of 2012, OKC is 24-7 at home against the Isotopes over the last 31 meetings at the Brick.

Familiar Faces: Albuquerque's current roster features four former Oklahoma City players: Zach Lee (2015-16), Zach Neal (2018), Carlos Pérez (2013-14) and Scott Schebler (2015). Lee was the staff ace of the 2015 team, going 11-6 with a 2.70 ERA. He and Schebler both were part of a squad that finished the season with the league's best record at 86-58. Neal and Pérez were also part of division-winning teams in 2018 and 2013, respectively...Although he's not a former Oklahoma City player, tonight's scheduled starting pitcher Dillon Overton is from nearby Weatherford, Okla., and played for the University of Oklahoma.

Troublesome Twosome: With last night's defeat, the Dodgers have still not won back-to-back games to open a season since 2006 (5-0). In each of the last seven times OKC has won its first game of the season, it lost the next game (2007, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022).

It Only Takes One: OKC last opened a season with consecutive one-run games in 2018, starting off the campaign with four straight one-run contests. Last season the Dodgers went 13-22 in one-run games, and their .371 winning percentage was the lowest in the league. Albuquerque played the most one-run games in the league and went 21-23. Seven of the teams' 18 meetings last year were decided by one run, with the Isotopes taking five of the seven those games.

First Impressions: Infielder Miguel Vargas made his Triple-A debut Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a walk and run scored. Vargas enters the season tabbed as the Dodgers' No. 3 prospect by Baseball America and No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He was named the 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year by the Dodgers as well as a MiLB.com Organization All-Star last season, batting a combined .319/.380/.526 with 23 homers, 27 doubles, 76 RBI, 98 runs scored and 11 stolen bases between the High-A and Double-A levels. The native of Cuba received August Double-A Central Player of the Month honors after posting an impressive .410 average in 26 games.

That's Nasty: Reliever Reyes Moronta made his team debut last night, striking out all five batters he faced across the eighth and ninth innings. It was Moronta's highest strikeout total since whiffing five of the seven batters he faced March 30, 2019 against San Diego while playing for San Francisco...Although injuries hampered Moronta's 2020-21 seasons, the 29-year-old had a great three-year stretch for the Giants between 2017-19, posting a 2.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 1.78 WHIP over 132 appearances while striking out 160 batters in 128.1 innings.

Stay on the Mound: With the implementation of the universal designated hitter across Major League Baseball and its Minor League affiliates, OKC is playing with a DH in all its games for the first time since 2014. Last year when the Dodgers played American League affiliates and used a DH, the position slashed a collective .269/.344/.524 with 18 homers and 59 RBI over 75 games.

Roster Rundown: Similar to last season, a Triple-A roster can hold a maximum of 33 players, although only 28 players will be active per game. Some members of the OKC roster will concurrently serve as part of the official Los Angeles Dodgers Taxi Squad. The roster is headlined by three of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top nine prospects per Baseball America: Infielder Miguel Vargas (No. 3) and starting pitchers Ryan Pepiot (No. 5) and Andre Jackson (No. 9). Vargas - who is also the youngest player on the roster at 22 years old - was named Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year in 2021 after a stellar campaign split between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa...Pepiot and Jackson were both promoted to OKC in early August last season after strong seasons at Double-A Tulsa. Jackson also made his Major League debut in 2021, and in addition to him, utilityman Zach McKinstry and reliever Darien Núñez are also members of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster...OKC's Opening Day roster has 30 players. A total of 11 players spent at least part of the 2021 season with OKC. Eighteen players appeared in the Majors last season with the Dodgers or another organization and 22 have Major League experience in their careers. Infielder Jake Lamb (2017 -- Arizona) and relief pitcher Shane Greene (2019 -- Detroit) are both former Major League All-Stars.

Leading the Charge: Travis Barbary returns for his third season as manager of the OKC Dodgers and his 28th season in the Dodgers organization as a player, staff member or coach. In 2021, Barbary led the OKC Dodgers to a 67-62 record and second-place finish in the East Division of Triple-A West. He was slated to be OKC's manager in 2020 prior to the cancelation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he served as part of the coaching staff at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Alternate Training Site held at the University of Southern California. During Barbary's first season with OKC in 2019, the Dodgers posted a 62-77 record. The team set a single-season record by hitting 203 home runs and established a new club record for longest road winning streak at nine games...His 2022 staff includes returning hitting coach Manny Burriss and returning bullpen coach Justin DeFratus. Pitching coach Dave Borkowski joins OKC after spending the past three years in the same role with Double-A Tulsa.

Around the Horn: Zach McKinstry finished with a game-high three hits Wednesday, including a double, and two RBI for his highest hit total since going 3-for-4 Aug. 17 against Round Rock in OKC...Last night the Dodgers drew 11 walks, marking their highest walk total in a loss since July 14, 2017 when they drew 14 free passes, yet fell to New Orleans, 11-10.

