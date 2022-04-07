Space Cowboys Game Notes, 4.7 at SAC

VOTE FOR PEDRO: IF Pedro León has driven in a pair of runs in each of his first two games this season. He hit his first career Triple A home run in Wednesday's loss to Sacramento. León -- rated as the Astros' No. 4 prospect by MLB.com -- enters his second season at the MiLB level after being signed as a non-drafted free agent from Cuba in January 2021. León hit nine home runs in 72 games last season, spent mostly with Sugar Land and Double A Corpus Christi. He was also selected to play in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to their game Wednesday, the Astros designated Space Cowboys RHP Tyler Ivey for assignment. Ivey had yet to make an appearance for Sugar Land this season. He appeared in four games (3 GS) with Sugar Land in 2021, going 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA. He also made his MLB debut last season, with a start at TEX on May 21.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

