Round Rock Drops Wednesday Night Contest to El Paso

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas (2-0) claimed Wednesday night's win at Dell Diamond over the Round Rock Express (0-2) by a final score of 6-2, extending their series lead to two games.

After a 3.0-inning start that saw three runs on four hits and two walks, Express starter RHP Kohei Arihara (0-1, 9.00) took the loss. The righty struck out four during his outing. Chihuahuas reliver RHP Heath Fillmyer (1-0, 0.00) earned the win with a scoreless two innings of work that saw one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso once again took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when both 3B Matthew Batten and SS Eguy Rosario crossed home.

Both of Round Rock's runs came in the second frame as C Yohel Pozo scored on a single from 1B Elier Hernandez and 3B Davis Wendzel came home on 2B Ryan Dorow's single.

Chihuahuas RF Trayce Thompson knocked his second home run of the season in the sixth inning to put the visitors up 4-2. 2B Domingo Leyba tallied the second El Paso home run of the night in the eighth to extend the lead to the eventual 6-2 final.

E-Train Excerpts:

RHP Hever Bueno made his Triple-A debut with 2.0 innings of relief. During his inning, the righty allowed one run, a home run, while walking one and striking out one. All members of the current Round Rock roster have now logged time at the Triple-A level.

Round Rock turned two double plays during the contest, one during the first frame and one during the fourth.

El Paso faced the minimum over the final seven innings and retired 20 of the final 21 Round Rock batters.

Express RHP Nick Snyder tossed a scoreless ninth inning while recording two strikeouts. The Ks contributed to Round Rock's 12 total for the night, which topped the opposing pitching staff by one.

Next up: Game three between Round Rock and El Paso is set for Thursday night. On the mound, Express RHP A.J. Alexy (--) is slated to start against Chihuahuas LHP Ryan Weathers (--). Tomorrow's first pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

