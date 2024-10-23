Gareth Bale's 128th-Minute Miracle for LAFC: MLS Cup 2022

October 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







"If we need a goal, you can put me in..."

Gareth Bale, couldn't have known the history that was going to be made for the MLS Cup final on November 5, 2022 between LAFC and Philadelphia Union. The amount of storylines at play entering, during, and after the match is the stuff of a Hollywood script. The game featured the two best teams in MLS that year - #1 Team in the West, LAFC, versus the #1 team in the East, Philadelphia. Many players, Gareth Bale included, were anticipating the final as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a few weeks later. The stakes couldn't have been higher... And yet, the moments that occurred that day will go down in MLS lore as arguably the greatest game in league history.

Hear what is was like from the players on the pitch, Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga, Gareth Bale, Andre Blake. The coaches on the sideline, Steve Cherundolo, Jim Curtin, Marc Dos Santos. Those in the stands, Will Ferrell, Colin Hanks, LAFC Supporters, and more celebrities that you can name. Re-live the joy and heartbreak of MLS Cup 2022.

Playoff Moments is an anthology series that revisits the most memorable moments in MLS Playoff History, told by the players, coaches, and individuals who shaped them into legends.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #mlscup #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.