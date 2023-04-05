Gameday Info: Chihuahuas vs. River Cats - April 5, 2023
April 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
El Paso Chihuahuas (2-2) Sacramento River Cats (1-3)
23 Fernando Tatis Jr. (MLR) RF 38 Heliot Ramos RF
2 Matthew Batten SS 54 Brett Wisely (L) CF
20 Taylor Kohlwey (L) CF 12 Casey Schmitt 3B
15 Pedro Severino C 7 Ford Proctor (L) SS
52 Alfonso Rivas (L) 1B 19 Will Wilson 2B
24 Rangel Ravelo DH 10 Shane Matheny (L) 1B
50 Preston Tucker (L) LF 18 Clint Coulter DH
54 Yorman Rodriguez 3B 28 Ricardo Genoves C
29 Max Schrock (L) 2B 16 Michael Gigliotti LF
18 Pedro Avila RHP 51 Ryan Walker LHP
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. (PT). Listen to Zack Bayrouty call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
