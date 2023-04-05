El Paso Earns Comeback Win Against Sacramento

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 5-0 early Wednesday night in Sacramento and came back to win 8-5. It was the second consecutive comeback win of three runs or more for El Paso.

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-2 with a solo home run to left field and two walks. It was his first career Triple-A home run. One night after tying the team record with 12 offensive walks, the Chihuahuas walked 15 times to set a new team record. El Paso sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth inning and scored four runs on six walks and no hits.

El Paso relievers Jake Sanchez, Angel Sanchez, Ray Kerr and Moises Lugo all pitched scoreless outings Wednesday. The Chihuahuas' bullpen hasn't allowed any runs after the sixth inning this season.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, River Cats 5 Final Score (04/05/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (3-2), Sacramento (1-4)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:45 pm Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. El Paso RHP Joe Musgrove (MLB rehab) vs. Sacramento TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

