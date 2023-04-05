Rain Suspends Space Cowboys and Express

Sugar Land, Texas - Wednesday's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Round Rock Express has been suspended due to continuing rain the Sugar Land area. At the time the contest was suspended, the game was tied 1-1 with two outs and the bases empty in the top of the third inning.

The game will be resumed on Thursday, April 6, at 5:05 pm at Constellation Field and played to its completion as a nine-inning game. Approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game, the Space Cowboys and Express will play their regularly scheduled game as a seven-inning game.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them over the phone or at the Regions Bank ticket office during normal business hours for any remaining 2023 Space Cowboys home games. Fans that already have tickets for Thursday's game can use them for admission to both contests. Gates will open at 4:00 pm.

Thursday is the first Thirsty Thursday of 2023 presented by Eureka Heights with $4 select draft beer and sodas. It's also the first Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed where fans can bring their four-legged friend and take in the game from the grassland area. Dogs do not require tickets but those with dogs will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

