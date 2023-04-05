Salt Lake Evens Series Against Albuquerque

The Salt Lake Bees evened up their series in Albuquerque with a 4-2 win over the Isotopes on Wednesday night. After Albuquerque grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning, Jo Adell led off the third with an opposite field home run to cut the deficit in half. Salt Lake tied the game in the sixth, as Kevin Padlo led off with a single and scored one out later on a triple to the alley in left center by Trey Cabbage. The Bees would take the lead in the seventh, as Livan Soto drew a one out and walk and came home on a double to right by Adell. Salt Lake would add an insurance run in the ninth on an RBI single by Mickey Moniak.

Justin Garza needed just four pitches in the ninth inning to retire the Isotopes in order for his second save of the season. Cesar Valdez (1-0) earned the win for the Bees. He came in relief of starter Jake Lee in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and two out and retired all seven batters he faced. Lee went four and two-third innings and allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout. Chris Devenski pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Adell and Moniak each had two of the Bees' eight hits in the game. The win ended Salt Lake's eight game losing streak at Albuquerque that went back to the 2021 season.

