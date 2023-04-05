Express at Space Cowboys Suspended on Wednesday in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express and Sugar Land Space Cowboys saw Wednesday afternoon's contest at Constellation Field suspended during the top of the third inning due to heavy rain in the surrounding area. Round Rock and Sugar Land were tied at one run apiece with the bases empty and two out when play was halted.

The suspended game will be picked up on Thursday, April 6 beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT with Express C Sandy León up to bat in the top of the third inning. The continuation of today's game will be played to a complete nine innings. Thursday night's regularly scheduled contest will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Per Major League Baseball protocols for the 2023 season, the regularly scheduled contest will now be seven innings in length.

Prior to the 2:57 rain delay, Sugar Land DH J.J. Matijevic blasted a solo home run in the first inning. In the top of the third before the heavy rain began to fall, Round Rock LF J.P. Martinez hit a leadoff single then stole second prior to scoring as CF Elier Hernandez grounded into a double play.

