Rainiers Crush Reno Again Brian O'Keefe Hits 3-Run HR in Consecutive Game During 12-0 Win

Tacoma Rainiers' Brian Keefe in action

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (3-2) pounded out six extra-base hits on Wednesday evening at Cheney Stadium, as five batters in their lineup had multiple knocks in a 12-0 drubbing of the Reno Aces (2-3). The first shutout this year gave the Rainiers consecutive wins for the first time in 2023, and Tacoma continues to average double-digit runs through five games; they've scored 52 times on the young season and Wednesday was their third game with 15 hits.

The Rainiers have slugged four 3-run homers in two games to begin this homestand. Brian O'Keefe and Colin Moran each did so in the fourth inning, breaking a scoreless game wide open. O'Keefe has homered in three straight games, has four homers in three games, and has hit a three-run jack on consecutive nights. For Moran, it was his first home run at Cheney Stadium since the 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game, representing Fresno (Houston) at the time. O'Keefe reached base four times on Wednesday, adding a pair of walks.

The first six Tacoma batters of the fourth inning reached base; Cesar Hernandez, Zach DeLoach and Mike Ford each singled, and Jake Scheiner walked to set the table for the two longballs. It was already the third Rainiers half inning with six or more runs in five games.

Tacoma made it a forgone conclusion in the sixth by sending nine batters to the plate. Mason McCoy (double), Kean Wong (RBI single), Hernandez (RBI double), DeLoach (RBI double) and Ford (RBI single) had the base hits in a four-run frame. It was 11-0 in the seventh, when Moran's second hit, a leadoff single, eventually scored with two out on Hernandez's third hit and second double of the night.

Rainiers right-handers Jose Rodriguez and Fred Villarreal each dazzled, splitting the bulk of the work. Rodriguez (4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 K) appeared for the second time this season, while Villarreal (3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 K) made his season debut. RHP Justin Topa and lefty Tayler Saucedo finished the shutout with a scoreless inning apiece.

Scoring wrapped for the night in the eighth when O'Keefe (leadoff walk) crossed following Ford's third hit, a double off the wall in the left field alley that narrowly missed him homering in a fourth straight game, and a Scheiner RBI single that followed.

The mid-point of this weeklong series will be a 7:05 PT first pitch on Thursday at Cheney Stadium. Arizona Diamondbacks prospect LHP Tommy Henry will pitch for Reno, opposite RHP Darren McCaughan for Tacoma.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription.

