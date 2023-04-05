Bees Win Pitchers Duel Over Isotopes, 4-2

April 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Salt Lake Bees used 4.1 innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball from their bullpen en route to a 4-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Topes Scope: - The Bees earned just their second win in their last 14 games at Isotopes Park, dating back to July 29, 2021. It also snapped Albuquerque's eight-game home winning streak over Salt Lake.

- Noah Davis made his second start on the mound for Albuquerque. He allowed just three hits and one run in five innings despite walking three and hitting two batters.

- Isotopes starting pitchers have registered a total of only eight strikeouts in 17.1 innings through five games. However, the relievers have racked up 37 punchouts in 26.2 frames.

- Michael Toglia homered to start the scoring in the second inning and now has an extra-base hit in three consecutive contests. Toglia last accomplished that feat from Sept. 7-10 last year with the Rockies.

- Connor Kaiser was 1-for-3 and has hit safely in three straight games to start the season. It is his first three-game hitting streak since Aug. 21-23, 2022 with Double-A San Antonio.

- Matt Carasiti made his first appearance at Isotopes Park as a member of Albuquerque since June 24, 2017 vs. El Paso. He worked the ninth inning, giving up one run and also striking out three batters.

- Stephen Jones registered three strikeouts in an outing for the first time since July 30, 2022 with Double-A Hartford (five).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff registered 11 strikeouts on the night, a season high. At the plate, they fanned only five times, their fewest since Sept. 24 at Sugar Land (five).

- Justin Garza closed out the win for the Bees, retiring the side in order on just four pitches.

- Jo Adell hit a solo homer in the third inning, his seventh in 11 career games at Isotopes Park.

- The Isotopes played errorless baseball for the third straight game and have the fewest miscues in the PCL through five contests (one).

- The contest lasted 2:15, the quickest nine-inning time of game for Albuquerque since Aug. 11 vs. Reno (2:10).

On Deck: Albuquerque and Salt Lake square off Thursday evening in game three of the season-opening home series. Right-hander Karl Kauffmann is scheduled to start for the Isotopes against Bees southpaw Jake Kalish. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM MT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.