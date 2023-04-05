Dodgers Trounce Aviators

April 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored twice in the second inning and never relinquished the lead during an 8-1 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Ryan Ward opened the scoring with a RBI triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly to give OKC a 2-0 lead. After Las Vegas (1-4) scored one run in the bottom of the second inning, the Dodgers (4-1) stretched the lead out with four runs in the fourth inning. Ward connected on a RBI double, and later in the inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Devin Mann ripped a double to score three more runs. Michael Busch added a RBI single in the seventh inning, and Bradley Zimmer drew a walk with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, accounting for the team's final run. Led by starting pitcher Gavin Stone, the Dodgers pitching staff limited Las Vegas to one run and three hits throughout the game, with no hits surrendered after the second inning.

Of Note:

-After losing Opening Night, the Dodgers have won each of their last four games and are the only team in the Pacific Coast League to go 4-1 though five games. Each of the team's last three games were one-run victories before winning by seven runs Wednesday night. The Dodgers scored first for the first time this season and never gave up the lead after taking a 2-0 edge in the second inning.

-The OKC offense has scored at least six runs in each of the first five games of the season for a total of 39 runs. The team has strung together a four-run inning in four of the first five games, including each of the last three games.

-Ryan Ward clubbed his first two extra-base hits of the season with a RBI triple in the second inning and added a RBI double in the fourth inning.

-Devin Mann and Steven Duggar both broke out from early-season slumps with two hits each. Mann and Duggar entered Wednesday a combined 2-for-29 to begin the season but went 4-for-9 with two doubles during the victory. Mann hit a key bases-clearing double with two outs in the fourth inning, and Duggar picked up a double and scored twice throughout the game.

-After a tough Opening Night, starting pitcher Gavin Stone bounced back with five strong innings Wednesday. He allowed one run and three hits - all singles - with no walks and five strikeouts. The lone run scored against Stone occurred in the second inning on a double steal, and he retired the final 12 batters he faced.

-The Dodgers pitching staff had its best game of the season, allowing one run, three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. Across their first four games, the Dodgers had allowed 34 runs, 51 hits and 33 walks, with at least eight walks in each game. The Dodgers did not give up an extra-base hit and held the Aviators hitless over the final seven innings Wedesday. Following back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the second inning, the Dodgers retired 24 of the final 26 batters. No Las Vegas runner reached scoring position over the final seven innings.

What's Next: The Dodgers seek a fifth straight victory when they meet up against the Aviators beginning at 9:05 p.m. CT Thursday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.