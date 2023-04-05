Aces' Offense Cools in 12-0 Loss at the Rainiers

Tacoma, Wash. - For the second-straight night, a pair of three-run home runs provided the opposition the spark needed against the Reno Aces (2-3) in a 12-0 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (3-2) Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Tonight's shutout was the first handed to the Aces since July 16th, 2022, when Reno lost to the Sugar Land Cowboys, 1-0.

In his 400th MiLB game, second baseman Buddy Kennedy led the Aces offense by reaching base four times in a two-hit performance, which included a double. Blaze Alexander added a multi-hit night in the loss.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) lost in his Triple-A and Reno Aces debut. The former Miami Hurricanes right-hander surrendered six runs, all earned on five hits (two home runs),

Aces Notables:

Buddy Kennedy: 400th MiLB game; 2-for-2, 1 2B, 2 BB's.

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-3.

Following Reno's six-game series in Tacoma, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11th, with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

