Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Florida Everblades at Jacksoville Icemen

Tuesday, May 25 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Boradcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The two teams will close out their three-game set and their season series tonight. Florida claimed both games this past weekend to clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Icemen are still very much in the hunt, but will need to make best of their remaining seven games.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 8-7-0, while the Everblades lead the All-Time series 37-10-5-1.

About the Icemen: Forward Brandon Gignac saw his goal scoring streak end at three games in Saturday's loss at Florida. However, Gignac is still riding a five-game points streak (3g, 2a)....Trevor Hamilton is tied for sixth among defensemen with 27 assists....The Icemen are third on the power play at home at 20.0 percent (23-for-115).

About the Everblades: Florida Captain John McCarron ranks third overall in the league in scoring with 61 points. In addition, McCarron has registered 13 points (6g, 7a) against Jacksonville this season....Forward Alex Kile leads the Everblades in scoring against Jacksonville with 14 points and nine goals....The Everblades are 13-2-5 in one-goal games.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, May 19, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. $2 Beer & Wine Night!

Tuesday, June 1, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 4, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Fan Appreciation Night!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.