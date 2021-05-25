Clint Windsor Ties ECHL Record for Goaltender of the Week Selections in a Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for May 17-23. It is the fourth time this season, and fifth overallÂ in his career, that Windsor has received the weekly honor. Windsor's accomplishment ties Tomas Sholl (Idaho Steelheads, 2019-20), Mike McKenna (Las Vegas Wranglers, 2006-07) and Chris Beckford-Tseu (Alaska Aces, 2005-06) for the most Goaltender of the Week selections in a single season, since the league began recognizing the goaltending position on a weekly basis in the 1997-98 season.

Windsor, 27, went 2-1-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage in three combined appearances last week against Jacksonville and South Carolina.

He made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss at Jacksonville on Tuesday, then picked up a pair of wins against the Stingrays, turning aside 33 shots in a 3-2 win over South CarolinaÂ on Friday, and recording a season-high 43 stops in a 3-1 victory against the Stingrays on Sunday.

Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Windsor leads the ECHL this season with 39 appearances, 2221 minutes played and 1,082 saves, and ranks second with 21 wins. The native of Hamilton, Ontario has appeared in 77 career ECHL games with Orlando with an overall record of 40-28-5 with six shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922. His next victory for the Solar Bears will tie Ryan Massa's single-season (22) and franchise (41) marks for wins by a goaltender.

Windsor's five career selections as Goaltender of the Week are the most among any netminder in club history.

Prior to turning pro, Windsor appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie,âSaginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.

Solar Bears ECHL Goaltender of the Week History:

John Curry - Jan. 14-20, 2013Â

John Curry - Nov. 4-10, 2013Â

Garret Sparks - Feb. 2-8, 2015Â

Cal Heeter - Nov. 20-26, 2017Â

Martin Ouellette - Feb. 4-10, 2019

Clint Windsor - Nov. 4-10, 2019Â

Clint Windsor - Feb. 22-28, 2021

Clint Windsor - March 1-7, 2021Â

Clint Windsor - April 5-11, 2021

Clint Windsor - May 17-23, 2021

