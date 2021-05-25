Preview: Tuesday Tilt with Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (39-18-3-2) start the week against Jacksonville Icemen (31-27-3-3) tonight at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Everblades clinched a spot in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday with a 6-2 win over the Icemen in the last meeting between the two sides. Florida holds a 7-6-2-0 record versus Jacksonville this season even though the Blades have yet to claim victory on the road against the Icemen going 0-4-1-0.

Last Time Out: Alex Kile and Myles Powell both scored a pair of goals in Florida's 6-2 home victory over Jacksonville on Saturday night. Colby Sissons and Blake Winiecki also found the back of the net for the Blades, and goaltender Devin Cooley posted his 10th win of the year with 33 saves on 35 shots. Florida never trailed in the game, and scored one goal in the first period, three in the second, and two in the third.

Scouting the Icemen: Jacksonville currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and are two positions out of a playoff berth. Ara Nazarian (20g-25a) leads the Icemen with 45 points. Jacksonville has been a thorn in Florida's side all season, and the Icemen are the only team in the league to hold a winning record against the Everblades (8-7-0-0).

Blades Clinch Playoff Spot: With Saturday's 6-2 win over Jacksonville, the Everblades secured an entry in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. This marks the seventh straight season of postseason eligibility for Florida and the fifth consecutive season with Head Coach Brad Ralph at the helm. The Everblades have now qualified for the postseason in 22 of the franchise's 23 seasons in the ECHL.

Captain Everblade: Captain John McCarron continues to drive the Everblades offense in the 2020-21 season. After an empty-netter on Friday against Jacksonville, McCarron now leads the ECHL with 28 tallies on the season. The captain also leads all Florida skaters with 64 points (28g-36a) during the current campaign. The 29-year-old is one goal away from tying his previous high of 29 set in the 2017-18 season with Florida. McCarron has scored 119 goals in his five campaigns in Southwest Florida.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

