Allen Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), hit the road for three games this week starting on Friday night in Rapid City. The Americans dropped three of five games last week. Four of the five games were against the Utah Grizzlies, who won three of the four matchups. This week the Americans continue their time in the Mountain Time Zone against the Rapid City Rush beginning on Friday night.

Next Up: Wednesday, June 2nd vs. Wichita.

Next Up: Friday, May 28th @ Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST

Last Week's Record: 2-2-1-0

Overall record: 39-23-3-1: 82 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Monday, May 17th vs. Kansas City W 7-2

Game Winning Goal: Sam Laberge (15) (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Losing Goalie: Matt Ginn (Kansas City)

Shots on Goal: Allen (29) Kansas City (32)

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 2) (Kansas City 0 for 3)

Wednesday, May 19th @ Utah W 5-3

Game Winning Goal: Josh Lammon (11) (Allen)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Losing Goalie: Parker Gahagen (Utah)

Shots on Goal: Allen (28) Utah (18)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 3) (Utah 0 for 3)

Friday, May 21 @ Utah L 4-1

Game Winning Goal: Corey Mackin (22) (Utah)

Winning Goalie: Parker Gahagen (Utah)

Losing Goalie: Justin Kapelmaster (Allen)

Shots on Goal: Allen (34) Utah (28)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 3) (Utah 1 for 5)

Saturday, May 22 @ Utah L 2-1 OT

Game Winning Goal: Cedric Pare (16) (Utah)

Winning Goalie: Parker Gahagen (Utah)

Losing Goalie: Jake Paterson (Allen)

Shots on Goal: Allen (14) Utah (26)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 4) (Utah 1 for 5)

Sunday, May 23 @ Utah L 4-0

Game Winning Goal: AJ White (15) (Utah)

Winning Goalie: Peyton Jones (Utah)

Losing Goalie: Justin Kapelmaster (Allen)

Shots on Goal: Allen (28) Utah (22)

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 4) (Utah 2 for 6)

- This Week's Games -

Friday, May 28 @ Rapid City 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, May 29 @ Rapid City 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Sunday, May 30 @ Rapid City 6:05 pm CST

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Corey Mackin (27)

Assists - Matt Register (46)

Points - Les Lancaster (57)

Power Play Goals - Spencer Asuchak (10)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (25)

Shorthanded Goals - Corey Mackin (5)

Shorthanded Assists - Sam Ruopp (2)

Game Winning Goals -Les Lancaster (4)

First Goal - Les Lancaster (5)

Insurance Goals -Corey Mackin (5)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (117)

Plus/Minus - Matt Register (+14)

Shots on Goal - Corey Mackin (166)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.926)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (14)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.41)

Shutouts - (6) Jake Paterson (2), Francis Marotte (1), Justin Kapelmaster (2)

*Hayden Hawkey (1)

*Traded to Tulsa.

Americans Notables:

The Americans were shutout for the first time this season on Sunday.

Les Lancaster had his season-high eight-game point streak snapped over the weekend.

Allen is tied with Florida for the most goals scored with 214.

Les Lancaster is sixth in the league in scoring with 57 points.

Corey Mackin is second in the league with 27 goals.

Matt Register is second in the league with 46 assists.

