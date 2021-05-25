Trey Bradley Named ECHL Player of the Week

May 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Trey Bradley of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for May 17-23.

Bradley dished out seven assists in four games against Allen last week.

The 25-year-old had a pair of helpers in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, picked up three assists in a 4-1 win on Friday and had one assist in a 2-1 victory on Saturday and a 4-0 win on Sunday.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Bradley has 43 points (10g-33a) in 60 games with the Grizzlies this season.

Bradley has tallied 77 points (24g-53a) in 108 career ECHL games with Utah and Newfoundland while adding one assist in two career games with Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Bradley recorded 87 points (31g-56a) in 120 career games at Colorado College and 51 points (11g-40a) in 87 career games with Youngstown and Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Trey Bradley, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Grizzlies are at Kansas City for a 3 game series on May 27-29. The final homestand of the regular season is on June 2, 4-5 vs Fort Wayne. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.