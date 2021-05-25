Florida Squanders Late Lead

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (39-18-3-3) lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Jacksonville Icemen (32-27-3-3) on Tuesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Two different Florida rookies, Naples native Zach Solow and Zach Berzolla, scored their first goal with the Everblades.

FIRST STAR: Nick Saracino (JAX) - game-winning shootout score

SECOND STAR: Mike Szmatula (JAX) - one goal, one assist, +1

THIRD STAR: Cameron Hebig (FLA) - one goal, two assists, +3

Florida got off to a hot start in Jacksonville, scoring just over a minute after puck drop. Cameron Hebig found the top right corner with an assist from Blake Winiecki (1:42). Hebig continues his eight-game point streak dating back to December 28, 2020.

Jacksonville scored at the end of the first period off a deflection from Derek Lodermeier to tie the game at 1-1 (19:01).

The Everblades broke the tie in the second period with rookie Zach Berzolla's first career professional goal (4:52). Despite Hildebrand and the Everblades defense killing off two Jacksonville power plays in the second period, the Icemen once again tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Mike Szmatula off a Florida turnover in their own zone (13:22).

Naples, FL native Zach Solow gave the Everblades a 3-2 lead with a beautiful goal scored on a two-on-one breakaway (7:24). Ara Nazarian would tie the game for Jacksonville at 3-3 with just a minute left in the third period to force overtime (18:58).

The game would go to a shootout after a scoreless overtime. Florida would fall short in the shootout thanks to a score by Nick Saracino and thus lost their last regular season meeting with Jacksonville.

Florida heads to Orlando to square off against the Solar Bears three times over the weekend. The Everblades and Solar Bears meet first on Friday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center in downtown Orlando. The two clubs meet again the next night on Saturday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m., followed by a 3:00 p.m. puck drop on Sunday, May 30.

