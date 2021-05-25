Thunder Weekly, May 25

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita traveled to the Hoosier State this past weekend to face the Fort Wayne Komets. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, May 21

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 2-1 L

Saturday, May 22

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 4-2 W

Sunday, May 23

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 3-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, May 28

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, May 29

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Fandemonium Weekend. Buy tickets here.

Sunday, May 30

Tulsa at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Fandemonium Weekend. Buy tickets here.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:25 p.m. for home games and 6:35 p.m. for road games. For Sunday home games, the show starts at 3:25 p.m. and 30 minutes before puck drop on the road. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 18-11-3-1

AWAY: 22-7-3-1

OVERALL: 40-18-6-2

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 1st, Western Conference, 88 points, .667 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matteo Gennaro, 24

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 49

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 71

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, Jay Dickman, +27

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, Jacob Graves, 113

40 - Wichita became the first team in the league to get to the 40-win plateau. The Thunder needs four wins to tie a franchise record for most wins in a season. Wichita won 44 games in 1994-95 and 2011-12. The Thunder have hit 40 wins now five times in team history.

ROAD RECORD - With the team's win on Saturday, the Thunder set a new franchise record for road wins in a single season with 21. Wichita also claimed a 3-1 win on Sunday, which puts the road record at 22-7-3-1 and tops in the ECHL.

NETMINDING - Wichita has two of the top seven goalies in the league in terms of goals-against average. Evan Buitenhuis is second with a 2.27 mark while Evan Weniner is seventh with a 2.60. Buitenhuis is first in save percentage (.932) and Weninger is second with a .926 mark and fourth in saves (905).

HIGH WATTAGE - Brayden Watts had a solid week, finishing with four points in three games. The rookie forward has goals in back-to-back games, points in three-straight and points in six of his last seven outings. He has 29 points (10g, 19a) in 57 games so far this season.

CLUTCH - Beau Starrett has been one of the most consistent players over the last month. He has points in eight of his last nine games. The second-year forward has two game-winners over his last four outings.

WELCOME BACK - Gordie Green, Jeremy McKenna, Bobby McMann and Noel Hoefenmayer returned from Toronto over the weekend and each contributed in the team's two wins this past weekend. Gordie Green has goals in back-to-back games, goals in three of his last four and points in six-straight. McKenna tallied his fifth goal of the season on Sunday.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT - Stephen Johnson has been a solid addition to the Thunder lineup. He has assists in three-straight games and has been terrific on the penalty kill. The rookie forward has 15 points (6g, 9a) in 42 games.

RIVALRY - Wichita opens a three-game series this week against longtime rival, Tulsa. The Thunder have a winning record against each opponent they have faced except the Oilers. Wichita is 3-5-2 in the season-series against Tulsa. The Oilers have claimed a point in the last seven games against the Thunder.

THUNDERBOLTS...Spencer Dorowicz is tied for the league-lead in shorthanded points (5) and fourth in shorthanded goals (3)...Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman are tied for second in the ECHL in plus/minus (+27)...Jay Dickman is second in rookie scoring with 46 points...Mathieu Gagnon and Jacob Graves are tied for sixth in penalty minutes (113)...Wichita is outscoring opponents 77-49 in the third despite being outshot 716-558...Wichita is 15-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 25-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 17-9-2-2 when tied after one...Wichita is 18-10-6-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 29-5-1-1 when scoring first...

Images from this story

