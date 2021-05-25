Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
May 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Clint Windsor of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for May 17-23. It is the fourth time this season, and fifth time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.
Windsor went 2-1-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .953 in three appearances last week.
The 27-year-old made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss at Jacksonville on Wednesday, turned aside 33 shots in a 3-2 win against South Carolina on Friday and had 43 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Stingrays on Sunday.
A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Windsor leads the ECHL with 1,082 saves and 2,221 minutes played, is second with 21 wins, ranks seventh with a .917 save percentage and is tied for eighth with a 2.65 goals-against average.
Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Windsor has appeared in 77 career ECHL games with Orlando with an overall record of 40-28-5 with six shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.
Prior to turning pro, Windsor appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie, Saginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.
Also Nominated: Dylan Ferguson (Fort Wayne), Matt Greenfield (Kansas City), Peyton Jones (Utah) and Tommy Nappier (Wheeling).
