ECHL Transactions - May 25
May 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 25, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Justin Kapelmaster, G
Utah:
Jared Pike, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add C.J. Motte, G returned from loan to Bridgeport (released from AHL SPC)
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Wacey Rabbit, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ian McKinnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Peski, D placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on reserve
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Kansas City:
Add Koletrane Wilson, D activated from reserve [5/24]
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve [5/24]
Utah:
Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Jack Jenkins, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 25, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - May 25 - ECHL
- Allen Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Utah's Bradley Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Trey Bradley Named ECHL Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Weekly, May 25 - Wichita Thunder
- Clint Windsor Ties ECHL Record for Goaltender of the Week Selections in a Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, May 25, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Preview: Tuesday Tilt with Icemen - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.