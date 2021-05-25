ECHL Transactions - May 25

May 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 25, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

Utah:

Jared Pike, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add C.J. Motte, G returned from loan to Bridgeport (released from AHL SPC)

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Wacey Rabbit, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ian McKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Peski, D placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on reserve

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Kansas City:

Add Koletrane Wilson, D activated from reserve [5/24]

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve [5/24]

Utah:

Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Jack Jenkins, F placed on reserve

