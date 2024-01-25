Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 7 p.m.

ABBOTSFORD (21-13-4, 46pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (18-12-3, 39pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors open a two-game weekend set with the Canucks

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

The Condors are unbeaten in seven straight at home (5-0-2) as they open a two-game set with Abbotsford.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield led 2-0 after one frame, but San Jose scored three in the second en route to a 5-3 win on Wednesday. It was just the second regulation loss for the Condors when scoring at least three goals.

SAVVY SIZZLING

Carter Savoie has goals in each of his last two games and six points (3g-3a) in eight games.

LETS TALK GAMES IN HAND

Bakersfield sits in fifth in the division on points percentage with five games in hand on today's opponent, Abbotsford. The Condors have a max of nine games in hand (Henderson) and at least five in hand on every team currently in playoff positioning. Only 11 points separate first (Tucson) through eighth (Bakersfield) pointswise in the division with the Condors holding five games in hand on the Roadrunners.

PETRO GASSED UP

Rookie Matvey Petrov has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He has three points (2g-1a) over that stretch.

NO REST FOR BROBY

Philip Broberg has six assists in his last two outings. Overall, he is second on the team at +11 and has 13 points (1g-12a) in his last 18 games. His 14 assists overall are third on the team.

SOUP'S ON

Over his last 11 games, Jack Campbell is 8-3-0 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

GREASY GLEAS

Ben Gleason has been even or better in all but two of his 23 games played this season. He is +6 over his last three games and leads the team at +12.

OFFENSIVELY GIFTED

With a run of 16 goals in their last three games, the Condors offense is up to 14th in the league at 3.18 goals per game. The team has scored at least three goals in nine of their last 10 games.

CAME FROM BEHIND

The last time the Condors and Canucks met, the Condors erased a three-goal third period deficit and won 6-5 in a shootout. It is the only time this season the Condors have won when not holding at least a share of the second intermission lead.

POWER PLAY HOME COOKING

Bakersfield's power play is the third best at home this season, connecting on 14/57 (24.8%) opportunities. They will face the league's fourth best penalty kill this weekend.

PEDEY REVENGE

Lane Pederson leads the Condors with two goals against his former club.

ERNE-D IT

Adam Erne returned to the Condors lineup on Wednesday and picked up an assist. He has two points (1g-1a) in five games with Bakersfield this season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Abbotsford sits in fourth in points percentage in the division after going 1-1-1 in a three-game set with San Diego and 4-4-2 in its last 10.

UP NEXT

