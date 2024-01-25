Admirals Secure 8th Straight Win

Milwaukee, WI - Mark Jankowski scored a pair of goals and Liam Foudy won it for the Admirals in the seventh round of the shoot-out as Milwaukee won for the eighth straight game, 4-3 over Belleville on Wednesday night.

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 32 shots in regulation and overtime and then turned aside 5-of-7 Belleville shooters to extend his personal winning streak to eight games and up his overall record to 15-6-1.

Jankowski paced the Admirals offense with his fourth straight multi-point effort and his third multi-goal effort of the season. The Hamilton native shows an astounding 15 points (5g-10a) in his past seven games and leads the team with 41 points on the season in just 34 games.

Jasper Weatherby also found the back of the net for Milwaukee, marking his fourth goal in as many contests.

The Admirals jumped out to a 3-0 lead with Weatherby's goal sandwiched between Jankowski's and looked to be cruising along. However, the Senators responded with three of their own including the game-tying goal with less than two minutes to play by Tyler Boucher.

After a scoreless overtime session, the Ads Jordan Gross and Egor Sokolov traded goals in the shoot-out, as did Zach L'Heureux and Matthew Highmore. That set the stage for Foudy, whose shot trickled through the legs of netminder Kevin Mandolese and then Askarov made a blocker save on Zack Ostapchuk to secure the victory.

The Admirals wrap up their four-game homestand on Friday night when they host the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Following the game classic rock legends Tesla will perform live in the first show of the Admirals Concert Series.

