Condors X, Barracuda Y

January 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (18-13-3, 39pts) set the tone with Savoie's first period goal, assisted by Petrov. Tullio then added to the excitement, finding the net with assists from McKegg and Erne. They ended the first with a lively tie of 2-2 against San Jose. Petrov scored in the third period showing the teams determination. Despite the loss, Condors still unleashed a barrage of 38 shots, proving they're a force to be reckoned with.

Adam Erne and James Hamblin, both recently assigned from Edmonton, returned to the Condors lineup tonight.

The Condors host Abbotsford on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Friday is $2 Beer Night (click here for tickets) while Saturday is Wearable Flag Giveaway (click here for tickets)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.