Emilio Pettersen continues to make his case for call-up consideration this season.

Pettersen currently leads the Wranglers in scoring with 26 points (7g,19a) in 37 games, while sitting first on the team in assists and second in powerplay tallies with four.

Not one to rest on his laurels, however, Pettersen still feels he has more to give and is striving each day to prove it.

"For myself, I can be a lot better and all I'm focusing on is getting better and to help my team...that's the mindset I have," he explained.

Affectionately described as a 'Water Bug' last season, the 23-year-old from Manglerud, Norway is consistently buzzing on the ice, and he applies a 'maximum-effort' approach in both games and practices, which appears to be paying dividends.

"I think, if I'm not giving 100 percent in practice, I know it will affect my game," Pettersen explained. "So, it's just about knowing yourself. If you can do that in practice, it makes it that much easier in games; it kind of slows things down."

The 2023-24 campaign has featured a continuous revolving door for the Wranglers, with NHL call-ups happening significantly more frequently than a season ago.

11 players have suited up for both the Wranglers and Flames this season and Pettersen is mindful of the opportunities that are being presented.

Now in his fourth season in the organization, the Flames' 2018 sixth-round draft pick (167th overall) has been patiently progressing towards call-up consideration one day, as well.

"I want to get that call-up obviously, but I know I need to be more consistent for that to happen," said Pettersen. "Just focused on staying consistent and not being too worried about who's getting called up or not. We're happy for everyone who's got the call and it's definitely nice to see."

