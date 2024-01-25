Flames Recall Walker Duehr

January 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Flames have recalled forward Walker Duehr from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

In 2023-24, Duehr has played two games with the Wranglers, posting one point, and 19 games with the Flames, scoring one goal and four points. He signed with the Flames as a free agent in April of 2021 and has played 47 career NHL games with the club, scoring eight goals and 15 points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.