Silver Knights Come Up Short, 4-3, in Single Game to Firebirds

January 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 4-3, at home on Wednesday evening. This was Daniil Miromanov's first game since March 31, 2023.

Just a couple minutes after the Silver Knights received a five-minute power play, Miromanov was awarded a penalty shot. He flicked in a backhanded penalty shot five-hole to open the scoring halfway through the first. It marks Miromanov's first AHL penalty shot goal and just the third penalty shot goal in HSK history.

Adam Cracknell scored just 19 seconds later to give Henderson their second goal on the power play. Grigori Denisenko passed it down from the blue line to Gage Quinney. Quinney skated towards the net before finding Cracknell between the circles, he then fired it in the top left of the net.

The Silver Knights got their third power-play goal of the first period after a shot from the faceoff dot by Daniel D'Amato. Dysin Mayo passed the puck down from the middle of the blue line to Simon Pinard. Pinard picked up his first AHL point after passing it from the opposite faceoff dot to D'Amato for the finish with just over a minute left in the first period.

After initially being waved off, the Firebirds were awarded their first goal of the game. The score remained 3-1 going into the first intermission.

Coachella Valley got their second of the game after Shane Wright scored six minutes into the second period. The score stayed 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

The Firebirds tied the game up early in the third period after capitalizing on the power play.

Coachella Valley got their first lead of the game five minutes into the period and were able to hold on.

The Silver Knights will look to bounce back at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m. PT for the first of two games against the Colorado Eagles.

