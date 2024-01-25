Bojangles Game Preview: January 26 vs. Springfield

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The schedule isn't slowing down for the Checkers, as they transition from an extended home stand into a jam-packed road trip that kicks off Friday in Springfield and represents some pivotal points in the staggeringly tight Atlantic Division.

THE STORYLINES

Bouncing Back

The Checkers head into the weekend after dropping each of their last two contests to Toronto. That marks the fourth time this season that the Checkers have lost consecutive games in regulation, and only one of those instances saw their woes continue on - a season-long three-game losing skid from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.

They'll be looking to right the ship with a pair of matchups against a Springfield squad that is stuck in a five-game losing streak and has just two regulation wins over its last 10 contests.

On The Road Again

The Checkers are back on the road, where they have earned a point in four of the last five contests and are 9-6-2-0 on the season.

They are also slated to partake in their third three-in-three weekend of the season. Charlotte is 4-2-0-0 in those situations this season and has earned two wins in each of the first two instances.

Skoog Stays Scoring

Since returning from a two-month stint in the ECHL with Florida, Wilmer Skoog has not only carved out a spot in the lineup, he's emerged as one of Charlotte's hottest offensive weapons.

The Swede has seven points (3g, 4a) in the last five games and has found the scoresheet in each of those contests.

Milestons Ahead

The Checkers could be celebrating multiple historic moments during this road swing. At the team level, the next win will mark the 500th in AHL franchise history for Charlotte. At the individual level, Zac Dalpe's next goal will set the franchise all-time record for goals. And finally, Rasmus Asplund will appear in his 500th pro game the next time he hits the lineup for Charlotte.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Mike Benning - 3 points in last 3 games

Justin Sourdif - 8 points in last 3 games

Wilmer Skoog - 7 points in last 5 games

Springfield

Mackenzie MacEachern - 7 points in last 8 games

Calle Rosen - 9 points in last 9 games

Jakub Vrana - 2 points in last 3 games

THE INFO

Puck drops on Friday and Saturday's games at 7 p.m. in Springfield,then the weekend wraps up with Sunday afternoon tilt in Providence. You can listen to the game for free on the Checkers app or watch on AHLTV. For this Saturday only, all AHL games will be free on AHLTV!

