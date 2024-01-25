Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Cast Your Spells at Harry Potter Night
January 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Friday, January 26: Tucson vs. Ontario, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 27: Tucson vs. Ontario, 7:00 p.m.
The Roadrunners begin a two-game series against the Los Angeles Kings affiliate Ontario Reign on Friday for a pivotal matchup. Tucson enters the series in first place in the Pacific Division at 24-12-1-1 with 50 points.
Friday, January 26: Tucson vs Ontario, 7:00 pm
The Roadrunners will be offering $5 16-ounce draft beers and discounted hot dogs while wearing their Kachina Jerseys that they are undefeated at home in at 5-0-0-0. $10 college night tickets also return for any student attending University of Arizona or Pima Community College. CLICK HEREto reserve your student ticket.
Saturday, January 27: Tucson vs Ontario, 7:00 pm
The Roadrunners will enter game two of the two-game series against the Reign for Harry Potter Night. There will be a Harry Poter Glasses giveaway for kids 12 and under while supplies last. Harry Potter Ticket Packages are still available that includes four tickets and two Harry Poter themed Roadrunner scarves. CLICK HERE for the ticket packages.
For more details and to reserve tickets visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun
