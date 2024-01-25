Admirals Greenberg Honored in Titan 100

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that team President Jon Greenberg has been selected as one of Wisconsin's Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Greenberg is currently in his 19th season as the President of the Admirals. He joined the team after it was purchased by owner Harris Turer in April of 2005. Under his guidance the team has seen significant increases in attendance, corporate support and community involvement and he helped guide the organization through a successful transition from the BMO Harris Bradley Center to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

In addition to overseeing the day-to-day business operations of the team, including the marketing, advertising, communications and ticket sales, he guides the team's budgeting efforts and assists in corporate partnership development. He also serves as the primary business contact with the American Hockey League offices. Under his leadership, the team has attracted nearly 4,000,000 fans to enjoy Admirals hockey and entertainment.

Two times, in 2007 and 2021, Greenberg was selected as the winner of the American Hockey League's James C. Hendy Memorial Award given to the AHL executive who has made the most outstanding contribution to the league. He is one of just two people in the 80-plus year history of the league to earn the honor twice.

The St. Francis, WI native and lifelong Wisconsinite began his career in sports in 1984 serving as a batboy for the Milwaukee Brewers. He was able to complete internships in the Brewers Public/Media Relations Department while in college at UW-Milwaukee before being hired as a Publicity Assistant out of school in 1989. He was named the Brewers' Director of Media Relations in 1994 and remained in that role for 10 seasons prior to moving to the hockey business in April, 2005. In that position he served as the primary media contact for many major events in that organization's history including the closing of County Stadium, the opening of Miller Park, and a visit from President George W. Bush in April of 2001. He was also integral in the development and creation of the Milwaukee Brewers Walk of Fame that honors former players and management.

Greenberg is also active in the Milwaukee Community serving on the Board of Directors at St. Thomas More High School, American Cancer Society's CEO's vs Cancer Board and the Advancement Committee at his alma mater, Marquette University High School.

