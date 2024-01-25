Detroit Assigns Ville Husso to Grand Rapids, Recalls Brogan Rafferty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan. In addition, the Red Wings recalled defenseman Brogan Rafferty from the Griffins.

Husso has appeared in 18 games with Detroit this season and possesses a 3.53 goals against average, a .893 save percentage and a 9-5-2 record. His last game was on Dec. 18 against the Anaheim Ducks before being placed on the injured reserve list. Last season, the 28-year-old suited up for a career-high 56 games with the Red Wings and notched a career-best 26 wins to go along with a 3.11 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Throughout five NHL campaigns from 2017-24, Husso has a 69-40-16 ledger in 131 contests with a 3.01 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. Husso was selected with the 94th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Helsinki, Finland, native last competed in the AHL during the 2019-20 season with the San Antonio Rampage, showing a 16-17-12 mark with a 2.56 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. Throughout four AHL seasons with Chicago (2016-17) and San Antonio (2017-20), Husso has a 50-54-20 ledger to go along with a 2.70 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. In 2017-18 with San Antonio, Husso was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team when he posted a 2.42 goals against average and a .922 save percentage, which tied for sixth on the circuit. Prior to coming to North America, he was dubbed the Liiga's best goaltender in 2015-16 when he posted a 1.91 goals against average and a .927 save percentage in 39 games with HIFK in Finland. Husso has also represented Team Finland at multiple tournaments, claiming a gold medal at the 2014 World Junior Championship.

Rafferty, who is in his first season with the Detroit organization, made his Griffins debut on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles and has 15 points (2-13-15), six penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 36 games with Grand Rapids. Last season, the West Dundee, Illinois, native posted career-high numbers in games played (72), goals (9), assists (42), points (51) and plus-minus rating (+28) with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Rafferty was named to the 2023 AHL Second All-Star Team and reached the 2023 Calder Cup Finals with the Firebirds, losing game seven in overtime against the Hershey Bears. During his first season in the AHL in 2019-20, the 28-year-old was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Second All-Star Team with 45 points (7-38-45) in 57 games with the Utica Comets.

Rafferty has competed in three career NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks, showing one assist and a minus-two rating. He made his pro debut in the NHL with the Canucks on April 6, 2019 at the Nashville Predators. Rafferty last suited up in the NHL on Jan. 21, 2020 against the Montreal Canadiens, recording an assist. The fifth-year pro spent three seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2016-19 and accumulated 65 points (10-55-65) in 116 appearances.

