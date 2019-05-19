Game Notes vs. Tacoma
May 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Today's Game: The Aces have won back-to-back games against the Tacoma Rainiers. Last night's 6-3 victory was led by the bullpen (Anthony Vasquez - 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 K | Kevin Ginkel - 1.0 IP, 0 H 0 R, 2 K). Southpaw Alex Young will take the mound for Reno today looking to extend his perfect 2-0 record. He'll square off against Jon Niese who enters with a 1-1 record and 4.50 ERA. With a win today, Reno will win the five-game series with another game left to play tomorrow.
Promotions:
Youth Softball Day
Planning a fun outing for your youth team? Bring your youth baseball or softball team out to Greater Nevada Field & give your team the experience of a participating in a pre-game parade & a "chalk talk" with a Reno Aces star! Visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/group-outings to submit your team. | Presented By Cashman Equipment
Family Sunday featuring $1 Menu
Take advantage of our $1 hot dogs, soda, and popcorn throughout the game! | Presented By 106.9 MoreFM
Kids Run the Bases
All kids in attendance are invited to stay after the game to run the bases and high-five Archie at home plate! | Presented By My Kid's Smile & KTVN 2 News
Bonanza Baseball Bingo
Pick up your scorecard outside of the Biggest Little Team Shop every Sunday and play along with our game to win prizes! | Presented By Bonanza Casino
Four Million: The Reno Aces are approaching their four millionth fan at Greater Nevada Field since the stadium first opened its gates on April 17, 2009. Since that day, the Aces have drawn 3,997,777 making the 2,223rd fan through the gates the 4 millionth fan. Greater Nevada Field hosted 5,342 fans for the Country Festival last night. Reno has surpassed 340,000 fans in each season, including a franchise record 466,606 in their inaugural year (2009).
Leaders Lead: Kevin Cron is in the top-five of nearly every hitting category in the Pacific Coast League. Home Runs (18 - 1st), RBI (53 - 2nd), OPS (1.194 - 2nd), Hits (48 - 5th), Walks (25 -7th), Extra-base hits (30 - 2nd), Total Bases (114 - 2nd), and runs (36 - tied for 2nd). Marc Rzepczynski leads the PCL with 18 games played (pitcher) and Jimmie Sherfy is tied for the league lead with seven saves.
