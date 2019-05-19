Missions Offense Powers Through Redbirds

SAN ANTONIO - Despite being thrown out at home three different times, the Missions offense still provided plenty of energy in a 9-3 victory over Memphis this afternoon. Six of the nine Missions starters recorded RBI's and eight of the nine Missions starters (excluding Aaron Wilkerson) reached base at least once.

Aaron Wilkerson dazzled in his first start at Nelson Wolff stadium since May 7th. Wilkerson didn't allow his first hit until the fourth inning on a single from Andrew Knizner. Knizner later added another run, on a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. The Redbirds scored their first run in the fifth following a Mauricio Dubon error.

Wilkerson recorded his second win of the season after pitching six innings, allowing one unearned run, and striking out seven batters. He improves to 2-0 on the season and his ERA drops to 0.68.

After putting two runners on in the first inning and coming up empty, the Missions would score first in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a Lucas Erceg solo home run. The home run marks his sixth of the season and first dinger since April 29th.

San Antonio added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning off the bat of David Freitas. Freitas singled in two runs on a base-hit to center field. That marks his third multi-RBI game of the 2019 season, and first since joining the Missions.

The Missions blew things open in the sixth inning, providing four more runs courtesy of an RBI single from Dubon and a three-run home run from Tyler Saladino.

For the Redbirds, starting pitcher Jake Woodford received his first loss of the season. He lasted five innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out three batters.

Memphis would add another run in the top of the seventh inning off reliever Jake Petricka. Redbirds first baseman Rangel Ravelo drove in a run on an infield single.

Cory Spangenberg was on cycle watch heading into his final at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning. Spangenberg finished the day going 4-for-5, with a triple, two singles and a double. This was the third four-hit game of his career and first since 2012.

The Missions and Redbirds will wrap up their five-game set Monday morning at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Burch Smith will start for San Antonio. He will be opposed by fellow right-hander Ryan Meisinger for Memphis. First is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improved to 26-17 on the season.

Freitas recorded his first multi-RBI game since joining San Antonio

Six different Missions players with an RBI (Dubon, Saladino, Taylor, Stokes Jr., Erceg, Freitas)

Spangenberg's triple was the fifth triple for the Missions this season and first triple since April 15th.

Missions tied season high with 15 hits, third time this season (4/15 vs. NAS and 4/27 vs. OKC)

