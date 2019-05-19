Big Inning Cripples Reno Win Streak
May 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nevada - The Aces came into Sunday afternoon needing a win to take the five-game set against the visiting Tacoma Rainiers. Unfortunately for the Aces pitching staff, Tacoma came ready to hit. The Rainiers scored 18 runs on 22 hits to defeat Reno by a score of 18 to 9. Kevin Cron hit his MiLB-leading 19th home run and set the Aces franchise record for most RBI before June 1st. Alex Young picked up the loss (4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 K) and Wyatt Mathisen led all Aces hitters with a 3-for-4, two-homer, five RBI, performance.
Alex Young and Jonathon Niese had a pitcher's duel going through four innings of play. Niese had been tagged for two solo homers (Juniel Querecuto & Kevin Cron). Young allowed a single run in the fourth following a HBP and a single. Things took a turn for the worse in the top of the fifth. Tacoma plated eight runs on nine hits - seven consecutive - to take a commanding 9-2 advantage. Reno scrapped together a run in the fifth, two more in the seventh and four in the ninth, but it was not enough on Sunday afternoon. Tacoma's Jon Niese picked up the win going 6.2 innings while allowing five runs on six hits. Reno and Tacoma will complete their five-game series tomorrow morning at 11:05 a.m. Taylor Clarke will get the nod for manager Chris Cron looking to win the series.
Top Performers - Reno
Wyatt Mathisen (3-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 IP)
Kevin Cron (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R)
Abraham Almonte (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)
Top Performers - Tacoma
Dylan Moore (3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI)
Tim Lopes (4-for-6, 4 R, 2B)
Braden Bishop (2-for-6, R, 4 RBI)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV
Monday May 20 Tacoma Rainiers RHP Taylor Clarke vs. TBD 11:05 a.m. KPLY 630 AM
Notes & Information
Game of Cron's: We're beginning to run out of creative ways to say how impressive Kevin Cron has been with the Aces in 2019. The slugger launched his MiLB-leading 19th home run this afternoon, breaking the Aces franchise-record for most RBI before June 1 in the process. Kevin's 55 RBI is one more than Christian Walker's MVP pace set in 2017.
4 Million: With a crowd of 4,522 this afternoon, the Reno Aces surpassed four million fans through the gates of Greater Nevada Field. Reno has surpassed 340,000 fans in each season, including a franchise record 466,606 in their inaugural year (2009). The lucky fan was met with celebratory balloons, FREE 2019 season tickets, a Reno Aces gift bag and threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
