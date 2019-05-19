Court Drives in Five as Tacoma Doubles up Reno

May 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Reno, NV - Ryan Court was one of a handful of Tacoma Rainiers with huge production on Sunday afternoon, racking up three hits and driving in five runs in an 18-9 blowout against the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field.

The Rainiers (21-23) trailed Reno (16-27) after four innings, 2-1, but matched their best inning of the season with an eight-run fourth. Court, who finished 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs, started the rally with an RBI single. The 30-year-old drove in two more runs in the inning with a two-out double.

The Rainiers added a run in the sixth, two in the seventh and three in each the eighth and ninth innings, scoring at least one run in all of the last six innings.

Braden Bishop finished 2-for-6 with 4 RBI, giving the University of Washington product five consecutive multi-hit games. Over the stretch, Bishop is 11-for-23 with 9 RBI and 7 runs.

Rehabbers Dylan Moore (3-for-5) and Kyle Seager (2-for-5) each provided three RBI and Kristopher Negron drove home two runs. Tim Lopes, who had an 11-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday, went 4-for-6 and scored a game-high four runs.

Jon Niese (2-1) got the start for Tacoma, allowing five runs in 6 2/3 innings, issuing no walks and striking out a pair. Tayler Scott delivered 1 1/3 no-hit innings with two punch-outs and Chasen Bradford allowed four runs (three earned) but closed out the contest.

Monday's winner will claim the five-game series between Tacoma and Reno at 11:05 a.m. PDT. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

