Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (78-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-68)

September 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #139 / Home #68: Toledo Mud Hens (78-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-68)

PROBABLES: RHP Elvin Rodriguez (6-4, 4.31) vs. RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 6.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Jared Oliva hit a two-run homer to spark a five-run fourth inning that brought Indianapolis within one of Toledo, but the streaking Mud Hens - winners of eight straight games - held off the Indians 9-6 last night. The two teams tallied their 15 combined runs through the first half of the game, with Toledo leading 5-0 through two innings and 7-1 after three. The visitors plated four runs in the second on four hits, an error, sacrifice fly and two stolen bases and tacked on in the third thanks to a Corey Joyce two-run home run. Indianapolis countered in the fourth and sent nine batters to the dish to chase Toledo starter Ricardo Sanchez, who was charged with all five runs in the frame. Following Oliva's one-out blast, Brendt Citta kept the inning alive with a two-out single that scored Ji-Hwan Bae from second base, and Blake Sabol brought home Tucupita Marcano and Citta with a double to the base of the center field wall that made it 7-6. Playing in just the third Triple-A game of his career, Joyce drove in two more runs in the fifth with a double to give him a career-high five RBI. Indy didn't threaten again until the ninth, when one-out singles by Marcano and Travis Swaggerty brought the potential tying run to the plate.

OLIVA ON A ROLL: Jared Oliva launched his eighth home run of the season inside the left-field foul pole during Indianapolis' five-run fourth inning last night. It was his second consecutive game with a home run after hitting the first inside-the-park home run of his career and Indy's first at Victory Field since Alen Hanson on July 1, 2015. He is now just one home run of tying his career-high nine, set in 2018 with High-A Bradenton, and last night was the first time he has homered in consecutive games since June 4-5, 2019 with Double-A Altoona. The outfielder has been one of Indianapolis' best offensive weapons over the last two months, registering a .393 average (33-for-84) with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, 18 RBI and six stolen bases in 24 games since going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Aug. 3. In that time frame, he has raised his season average from .207 (42-for-203) in 65 games to .261 (75-for-287).

STINGERS BY SABOL: Blake Sabol, playing in his 15th Triple-A game last night and his fourth at Victory Field, went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last night. It was his fifth two-hit game since joining the Indians from Double-A Altoona on Aug. 30. In that span, he is hitting .308 (16-for-52) with nine runs scored, six extra-base hits and 11 RBI. The left-handed batter registered a .281 average (103-for-366) with 61 runs scored, 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 60 RBI in 98 games with Altoona prior to being promoted.

MARCANO MAKES A DIFFERENCE: Tucupita Marcano recorded his second consecutive two-hit game in three contests since returning to the Indians lineup this week. Marcano went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles last night after launching his second Triple-A home run this season during a two-hit performance on Thursday. Yesterday was his seventh multi-hit performance in 17 games with Indy this season. In Triple-A, he is hitting .352 (25-for-71) with 10 runs scored, five doubles, six RBI, eight walks and 11 strikeouts. Marcano has six total home runs this season between Double-A Altoona (31 games), Indianapolis and Pittsburgh (48 games), which is one shot shy of tying his career-high of seven home runs in 2021.

ALL-STAR POWER: Right-handed closer David Bednar continued his rehab assignment with the Indians last night, tossing one perfect inning out of the bullpen in relief of starter Jerad Eickhoff. He threw just nine pitches, six for strikes, after taking the loss on Tuesday as he surrendered just one run on one hit in his lone inning of work. In the first outing of his rehab assignment, he fired in 13 of his 22 pitches for strikes. Bednar was promoted to the big leagues directly from Double-A to the big leagues in 2019, and his games in Indianapolis this week are the first of his career in Triple-A. Prior to landing on the 15-day injured list with low back inflammation on Aug. 3, he went 3-4 with a 2.70 ERA (14er/46.2ip), 63 strikeouts and 17 saves in 21 opportunities.

SWIPING BASES: As a team, the Indians have 141 total stolen bases, their most since snagging a league-leading 168 in 2015 with Alen Hanson and Keon Broxton at the head of the baserunning charge. This season's total currently is tied for sixth among International League teams, and if they sneak into the top five most stolen bases, it would be the first time the Indians finished in the top five since stealing the second-most in 2018 (111). Their 69 stolen bases in 2019 was tied for 10th in the IL, and their 71 last season was tied for 14th in the Triple-A East. While they are tied for sixth among league leaders overall, Indy's 86 stolen bases in home games are tied for the most (also: Omaha) on a team's home field.

TODAY: The Indians are still in search of their first win this series as they prepare for the final two games against Toledo with a 6:35 PM ET first pitch tonight. The Indians have not lost the first four games in a series this season, bouncing back from going down 0-3 against both Louisville (May 3-7) and Gwinnett (June 14-16). Their longest losing streak this season is five games, from July 13-22 to sandwich the All-Star break. Getting the nod for Indianapolis today will be RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 6.00), who has appeared with Indianapolis once after going 8-6 with a 5.20 ERA (56er/97.0ip) and 88 strikeouts in 23 outings (18 starts) with Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season. He was claimed off waivers from Houston on Sept. 4. Countering for the Mud Hens will be RHP Elvin Rodriguez (6-4, 4.31), who is making his 21st appearance (19th start) and second start against Indy this season. In his lone start against the Indians on July 29, he took the loss after allowing five earned runs on eight hits and three walks in 2.0 innings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.