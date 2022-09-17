Sounds Silence Jumbo Shrimp 3-0
September 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE -The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offense struggled Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.
The game was scoreless into the fifth inning, when Jacksonville (75-64) starter Braxton Garrett (2-3) walked Cam Devanney before yielding singles to Sal Frelick and Esteury Ruiz to load the bases with no one out. Brice Turang singled in a run and two batters later, Joey Wiemer lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 in favor of Nashville (84-55).
The score remained that way until the seventh. Ruiz led off with a base hit, stole second and moved to third on an error during the steal. An infield single put Turang on before Jon Singleton lifted a sacrifice fly to widen the gap to 3-0.
Sounds starter Caleb Boushley (12-2) scattered four hits in 6.0 innings with four strikeouts to earn the victory.
Jacksonville vies for a series split in Sunday's 2:05 p.m. ET contest by sending RHP Bryan Hoeing (7-5, 5.07 ERA) to the mound against Nashville RHP Marcus Walden (0-3, 4.53 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
