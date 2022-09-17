Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 vs. Lehigh Valley

September 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (72-66) vs. Rochester Red Wings (63-76)

Saturday - 6:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

LHP Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 3.50) vs. RHP Logan Verrett (7-9, 4.07)

HOT WWWWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wing defeated Lehigh Valley 5-1 in game four of a six-game set, winning their fifth-straight game and securing a series victory for the first time since early June...the Wings' offense broke the game open in the third inning, scoring four runs on three hits, and a Hans Crouse wild pitch that allowed 3B Jake Alu to score from third...the Wings picked up nine hits in the game, including two hits apiece from Alu, DH Nick Banks, and recently acquired LF DJ Peters...Rochester used just three pitchers to shut down the IronPigs in this contest with rehabbing LHP Mackenzie Gore getting the start and pitching 2.2 scoreless innings...piggy-backing off of Gore was RHP Tommy Romero who made his longest appearance as a Red Wing pitching 5.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters...RHP Connor Sadzeck got the ball for the final inning, sitting Lehigh Valley down in order to close out the game...RHP Logan Verrett gets the ball tonight for the Red Wings as they look to win their sixth-straight game.

BEEN SEARCHING FOR THIS FEELING AGAIN: With a win in last night's contest, the Wings have now won five-straight games, a feat they last accomplished on 5/15, which was the final five games of a nine-game win streak...this marks their second-longest winning streak of the year, only behind that nine-game stretch from 5/7-5/15.

With the win, the Wings have clinched a series victory against Lehigh Valley...this marks the first series win for Rochester since they beat Buffalo four games to two in their 5/30-6/5 series.

RAKE ALU: With a single in the first inning of last night's game, 3B Jake Alu has now reached base safely in 11-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in six of those 11 games...the Boston College alum finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI, and a run scored.

During his on-base streak, Alu leads all Wings in hits (17), home runs (5), RBI (15), and runs scored (10).

THE BIG NOGOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski recorded an RBI-single in the first inning of last night's contest...since joining the team on 8/3 the righty leads the squad in doubles (9) and walks (26) while ranking second in hits (41), and runs (23).

Nogowski leads all Red Wings (min. 20 AB) in OBP at .405 while walking more than he strikes out (26 BB/19 SO).

Has walked seven times in his last four games, recording multiple walks in three of four.

THE BANK IS OPEN: DH Nick Banks extended his on-base streak to 13 games last night with a broken-bat RBI single in the third inning, finishing the game 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored...the lefty's streak is the longest active streak for the Red Wings and marks his longest streak of the season, surpassing his 12 game streak from 4/5-4/22.

During his streak, the Texas native is 15-for-46 (.326) with two home runs, a triple, five doubles, nine RBI, eight runs scored, and four Walks.

ANDREW DOUBLE-SON: CF Andrew Stevenson hit his team-leading 31st double in last night's game, finishing the contest 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored...Stevenson is now tied for second with Zack Short (Toledo) for the International League lead in two-baggers.

Stevenson also ranks among the top three in the IL in hits (142), triples (7), and total bases (232), while ranking fourth in extra-base hits (53), and sixth in stolen bases (32).

GORE-MET COOKIN': Rehabbing LHP MacKenzie Gore made his second start with the Red Wings last night pitching 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and walking two while striking out two batters...since being acquired in a trade, along with SS CJ Abrams, OF Robert Hassell III, RHP Jarlin Susan, and OF James Wood for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, Gore has pitched five scoreless innings for the Wings, allowing six hits, and walking two, while striking out two batters.

TOMMY BOY: Wings RHP Tommy Romero took the ball in relief of rehabbing MacKenzie Gore in last night's win, delivering his longest outing as a Wing (5.1 IP) and securing his second win with Rochester...he allowed only one earned on two hits while striking out a pair.

Since joining the Wings on 8/25, he has made four appearances (two starts), winning twice while posting an ERA of 1.80 through 15 innings pitched.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.