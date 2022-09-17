SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (70-68) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (76-62)

Game 140 | Home Game 71 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, September 17, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Josh Winckowski (2-3, 3.73) vs RHP Sean Boyle (3-1, 4.06)

WINCKOWSKI: Took loss, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, ER, 2 BB, 5 K @ Lehigh Valley 9/10 (9-5 L)

BOYLE: Earned win as reliever, 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, HR, BB, 8 K @ Durham 9/11 (14-2 W)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (September 16, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (76-62) cruised to an 8-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night. Every batter in the lineup reached base at least once as the RailRiders have guaranteed at least a series split this week with the victory.

SWB got to work quickly against Worcester starter Chris Murphy, scoring a run on a Ryan LaMarre groundout in the first. They exploded for the six runs in the home half of the second. Chris Owings launched a two-run home run, his third long ball in his last four games. Armando Alvarez singled home a pair in the inning as well. The RailRiders led 7-0 after two innings. Jhony Brito got the start for SWB, his second since returning from the injured list. He faced six batters in 1.2 innings, striking out one and allowing one hit.

The WooSox tallied a pair in the third inning against Matt Krook to cut the lead to 7-2. Krook struck out three batters in three innings. He now has 147 strikeouts on the season which is five shy of matching the all-time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre record of 152 set by Carlton Loewer during the 1997 season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the sixth as Anthony Volpe touched home on an error for an 8-2 advantage. SWB used seven pitchers to complete the victory, walking just one batter all night. Krook (9-7) went the longest, three innings, and got the win. Murphy (3-6) was saddled with the loss.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are at home for their final six-game homestand of the season to host the Worcester Red Sox. The last time the WooSox were at PNC Field, the RailRiders won four of six games while outscoring their foes 34-31.

(K)LOSING IN - Matt Krook tallied three strikeouts Friday against Worcester, bringing his season total to 147. It's the most strikeouts for a SWB pitcher since Brandon Duckworth struck out 150 in 2001. The all-time franchise record is 152, set by Carlton Loewer in 1997. 147 strikeouts is the most Krook has tallied in one season in his career, besting his 132 in 2021 split between SWB and Somerset.

TALE OF TWO TONIES - In his first six games at Triple-A, Anthony Volpe went 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI. Since then in his last six games, he has gone 3-for-25 (.120) with one extra-base hit (double) and eleven strikeouts.

GREAT POWER, GREAT RESPONSIBILITY - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in seven of his last eight games. He has gone 9-for-30 (.300) with four doubles, a homer and four driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .217 in that span.

ALV OR NOTHING - Armando Alvarez has gone 15 for his last 37 (.405) since the start of the Durham series last week. This comes after going just 1-for-11 in the last home series against the Syracuse Mets.

LaMAGIC- Ryan LaMarre is 22 for his last 56 (.393) in his last 17 games since August 19. He has hits in 15 of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

STREAKY - Armando Alvarez has a ten-game hit streak and an eleven-game on-base streak... Ben Rortvedt has a five-game hit streak and an eight-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre and Phillip Evans have four-game hit streaks... Rob Brantly has a six-game on-base streak...

DOWN THE STRETCH - With just 11 days to go in the regular season, only three teams in the International League East have been eliminated from postseason play (Rochester, Syracuse and Charlotte). Only four and a half games separate the top five teams in the division.

WHAT'S LEFT - The RailRiders play this six-game series against Worcester at home, followed by six games on the road against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. They'll return home on September 26 for the final homestand of the year, beginning with a rain-suspended game and three more contests against the Buffalo Bisons. All three of those teams are currently below SWB in the standings.

EYES ON BULLS - The Durham Bulls beat the Gwinnett Stripers 8-5 yesterday for their second straight win. The victory keeps them in first place by half a game. They play tonight at 6:05 PM.

SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blanked the Nashville Sound 4-0. They remain in third place, a game back of second-place SWB and a game and a half back of Durham. They play tonight at 8:05 PM.

RUN FOREST, RUN - The RailRiders have set a new single-season franchise record with 153 stolen bases, besting the 2021 RailRiders who stole 148. The previous record to that was set in 2000 with 139 stolen bases.

ON DECK - Sunday is the final Sunday Family Funday, presented by Geisinger and Q92. Kids can play catch on the field from noon until 12:20 PM, get $2 Dippin Dots and Mamita's Ices all game long and can run the bases after the final out.

FALL-ING IN LOVE - MLB announced its Arizona Fall League rosters Friday. While no RailRiders will be playing in Arizona, there are seven Yankees representatives going to play for the Mesa Solar Sox: Jasson Domínguez, TJ Rumfield, Tyler Hardman, Yorlin Calderon, Shaine McNeely and Leam Mendez. The Fall League begins on October 3 and lasts six weeks.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (87-57) lost in a walk-off to the Brewers 7-6. Josh Donaldson tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth before dropping the contest in the bottom of the ninth. Jameson Taillon faces Brandon Woodruff today at 7:10 PM... The Somerset Patriots (82-52) beat the Portland Sea Dogs 2-1. Jasson Domínguez ripped his first Double-A hit, a double in the eighth. He scored the eventual winning run thanks to an Austin Wells single. Will Warren takes the ball tonight at 6:35 PM...

