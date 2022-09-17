Winnings Streak Snapped for Tides in Loss Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. --- The Norfolk Tides (70-70) fell to the Charlotte Knights (55-85), 6-4, on Saturday at Harbor Park. The loss snapped a five game win streak for the Tides.

Norfolk scored first in the bottom of the first, starting with Colton Cowser hitting an RBI groundout. The second run came on an RBI single by Yusniel Diaz to go up 2-0.

Charlotte responded with two runs in the third to tie the game. Blake Rutherford hit an RBI single, followed by an RBI single by Yobert Sanchez to tie the game at 2-2.

Each team would score once in the next two half innings. Diaz would strike again with an RBI double down the left field. But Charlotte tied it up again when Micker Adolfo crushed a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3.

Bruce Zimmermann's start ended for Norfolk into the the sixth inning. In 5.0 innings, he gave up three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five. Ryan Watson relieved him, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings to keep the game tied into the bottom of the seventh.

The Tides were able to retake the lead in the bottom of the seventh. After Richie Martin hit a triple, he scored on a sacrifice fly by Cadyn Grenier to make it 4-3, Norfolk.

However, the Tides would lose that lead in the top of the eighth. With the bases loaded and two down, Yolbert Sanchez hit a two-run single up the middle to put the Knights up, 5-4.

The Knights would score one more run in the ninth when Mark Payton knocked an RBI double to sink the dagger in Charlotte's 6-4 victory. The series finale is set for tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. The Tides will throw RHP Denyi Reyes (0-6, 7.04), while Charlotte has yet to announce their starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

MAVERICK STAYS HOT: Continuing his great September tonight was Brett Phillips, who went 1-for-3 with a walk...in 13 September games he's hitting .382 (13-for-34) with nine runs, a double, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBI, 13 walks and a hit-by-pitch (.540 OBP).

SIEZE THE DIAZ!: The only Tide to have multiple hits tonight was Yusniel Diaz, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI...it's his third multi-hit game in three of his last four games...Since making his MLB Debut on August 2, he's played 29 games and is batting .286 (30-for-105) with 16 runs, five doubles, two home runs, 17 RBI an 12 walks (.359 OBP).

IT'S GOOD TO BE RICH: Getting a hit for a fourth straight game was Richie Martin, who went 1-for-3 with a run, a triple and a walk...in his nine games in September, Martin is hitting .276 (8-for-29) with eight runs, two doubles, a triple, a homer, three RBI and four walks (.382 OBP).

