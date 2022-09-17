Syracuse Mets Host Food Drive for Food Bank of CNY at NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are hosting a food drive in front of the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium to benefit the Food Bank of Central New York this weekend. The food drive will take place before the Syracuse Mets game against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A Blue Jays) each day. Fans that donate a non-perishable food item to the food drive will receive a NYM bobblehead.

Saturday, 9/17 the food drive will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 6:35 p.m. Saturday is also Star Wars Night featuring a Star Wars jersey auction & costumed Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion. After the game, fans can stay to watch the final post-game fireworks show of the season!

Sunday, 9/18 the food drive will begin at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1:05 p.m. Sunday is a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, and kids 12 years & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, a bag of chips & a kids Perry's ice cream scoop. Sunday is also Fan Appreciation Day with a pre-game induction ceremony for the 2022 Fans of the Year, Dave & Dawn Smolnycki. In addition, the first 2000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead upon entry to the stadium. After the game, all fans are invited to run the bases!

To purchase tickets for any Syracuse Mets home game, please visit the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), call 315-474-7833, or visit syracusemets.com anytime.

