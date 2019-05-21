Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (22-18) at Louisville Bats (18-25)

The Indians begin a seven-game road trip this evening in Louisville.

Location: Louisville Slugger Field

First Pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

Game #41 / Road #18: Indianapolis Indians (22-18) at Louisville Bats (18-25)

Probables: RHP Mitch Keller (4-0, 3.83) vs. RHP Keury Mella (2-3, 4.95)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: The Indians couldn't complete a three-game sweep on Sunday against Norfolk as the Tides scored the final four runs in an 8-4 triumph over the Tribe. Anthony Santander broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh with an RBI double off Sean Keselica, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run double to cap a career-high five RBI performance. Mountcastle also belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning that put the Tides on top momentarily, 4-1. Eric Wood hit a game-tying, three-run blast in the sixth for Indy off Chris Lee, his fifth of the season. Luis Escobar got the nod for the Tribe, his first career Triple-A start, and threw 3.0 shutout frames with a pair of strikeouts.

OFF AN OFF DAY: The Indians have had five scheduled off days built into their 2019 schedule already, each of them falling on a Monday (4/8, 4/22, 5/6, 5/13 and 5/20). The Tribe are 2-2 in games after an off day; they won on 4/9 at Toledo (9-6), lost on 4/23 at Gwinnett (5-2), lost on 5/7 at Scranton/WB (3-1) and won on 5/14 vs. Scranton/WB (4-2). In 2018 the Tribe went 6-2 in games after an off day, including wins in each of their first five.

SWUNG ON AND BELTED: Eric Wood popped his fifth homer of the season on Sunday and 32nd of his career in a Tribe uniform. He mashed 16 long balls in 2017 and 11 more last summer. Among players to have suited up for the Indians this year, he has more career home runs, RBI and runs scored with Indy than any other 2019 Tribe player. His 32 home runs with Indy outpace Kevin Kramer and Jose Osuna, who each have 17 in their Tribe careers. He has 114 RBI in 232 games for Indianapolis, one ahead of Jacob Stallings' 113 in 221 games since the 2016 campaign. Stallings is also second to Wood's 115 career runs scored with Indy, having 106 to his credit. Wood is third among 2019 Indians in career doubles for Indy with 51, trailing Osuna (55) and Stallings (62).

TWO BASES FOR HAYES: Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the International League with 16 doubles, is second in Triple-A behind Tacoma's Ian Miller (17) and is fifth overall in Minor League Baseball. Nearly half of his 37 hits have gone for extra bases; he also has one triple and one home run to go with his 16 two-baggers this year. He finished fourth in the Eastern League with 31 doubles last year.

DOUBLES-R-US: The Indians have 92 doubles as a team through 40 games, an average of 2.3 doubles per contest. Indy is on pace for 322 doubles over its 140-game schedule, which would eclipse last year's league-high mark of 310. Indy's 310 doubles in 2018 was its highest total in the Victory Field era (1996-present), with the previous high being 299 in 1998 and 2000. Indy was also the first IL team to tally over 300 doubles in a season since 2010. The Indians have led the International League in doubles five times (1963, 1998, 2013, 2017, 2018).

TONIGHT: Right-hander Mitch Keller (4-0, 3.83) brings his perfect record into tonight's road trip opener against righty Keury Mella (2-3, 4.95). Keller, Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect and a top 30 prospect in all of baseball, has lived up to the billing as he ranks among league leaders in wins (T-2nd), strikeouts (3rd, 50) and ERA (10th). He beat Scranton/WB last Tuesday (6.0ip, 2er) and has allowed two earned runs or less in five of his eight starts. He has dueled with Mella twice already this season, with the Indians winning both of those games.

LIMIT THE LONG BALL: Despite the inflation in home run totals across all of Triple-A this year, Indianapolis' pitching staff has managed to limit opponents to 34 home runs, fewest in Triple-A. Scranton/WB is second with 36 home runs allowed. The Indians have also led the IL in fewest home runs allowed in 2018 (88), 2016 (79) 2015 (63), 2013 (90), 2011 (101) and 2009 (79).

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Indianapolis' defense has posted a league-best .984 fielding percentage, committing a league-low 23 errors in the process. The Tribe's .984 fielding percentage is second to only Iowa (.985, 23 errors) in Triple-A. The defensive success has trickled to the lower levels in Pittsburgh's farm system, as well; Double-A Altoona (.986) leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in fielding percentage and Single-A Greensboro (.974) is fourth in the South Atlantic League and sixth among all Single-A squads.

RODRIGUEZ RETURNS: Reliever Richard Rodriguez was optioned by Pittsburgh last Friday and officially joined the Indians roster today. The 29-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Pirates during the 2017-18 offseason. After a dominant start to the '18 campaign with Indy (5.0ip, 1h, 0r, 2bb, 9k), he earned a promotion to Pittsburgh and went 4-3 with a 2.47 ERA (19er/63.1ip), .217 average against and 88 strikeouts in 63 games. This year, Rodriguez went 0-3 with seven holds, two blown saves and a 5.49 ERA (12er/19.2ip) in 22 appearances before being demoted. He also surrendered eight home runs, tied with Arizona's Matt Koch for the most allowed by a reliever in the big leagues.

ROTATION STATION: Indianapolis' starting pitchers are averaging 5.1 innings per start this year (212.0ip in 40 games), most among all IL teams. Indy's starters also rank among league leaders in ERA (2nd, 4.50), GIDP (2nd, 27), WHIP (3rd, 1.35) and strikeouts (4th, 193).

