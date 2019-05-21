Louisville Bats Notes

May 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 45, Home 22

Indianapolis Indians (23-18) at Louisville Bats (18-26)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (1-4, 9.26) vs. RHP Alex McRae (4-2, 5.62)

11:00 AM | Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TOP OF THE MUFFIN TO YOU: The Bats and Indians play on Wednesday morning in the final scheduled morning game at Louisville Slugger Field in 2019. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez will take the mound for the Bats as they look to build on the momentum that nearly saw them win a come-from-behind game in Tuesday night's opener, dropping the game by a 4-3 score. LOU owns a 2-2 record in games with pre-noon first pitches this season, 2-0 on the road and 0-2 at home.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Louisville welcomes IL West Division foe Indianapolis to town for a three-game set, the third series between the clubs this season and the first at Louisville. In 2018, the clubs actually did not meet at all until May 7-10 at LSF, and met for the first time at Victory Field one year ago yesterday, on May 21. With Indianapolis taking the first game of the series, the Indians draw even in the all-time series at Louisville Slugger Field, with each club winning 93 games head-to-head coming into play Tuesday.

TRANSACTIONS: Louisville added to its roster infielder Alberti Chavez, who has appeared in 7 games with Class AA Chattanooga this season. The Bats also added right-hander Alex Powers to their bullpen, who in 90 career games at Class AA Pensacola/Chattanooga has recorded 25 saves with a 3.10 ERA (43er/125.0ip). For both the 23-year-old Chavez and 27-year-old Powers, they will make their Triple-A debuts when first appearing in a game for Louisville.

200th RUN: Louisville scored its 200th run as a club when Christian Colon lined a single that scored Rob Refsnyder in the third inning, in Louisville's 44th game of the season. Last season, the Bats did not score their 200th run until June 8, when Blake Trahan scored on a Dilson Herrera double at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. That came in the Bats' 57th game of the year.

SCHEBEN: Center fielder Scott Schebler extended his hitting streak to 7 games with a 2-for-4 game last night, reaching base 3 times with a walk included. During the streak, the outfielder is batting .454 (10-for-22) with 2 doubles, 2 RBI and 5 walks, raising his batting average from .160 to .298 for the Bats this season. He's one game shy of tying Louisville's season-long hit streak this season, held by Refsnyder, who hit safely in 8 straight games from April 23-30.

PINCH-HIT TRIPLE, NEARLY A DECADE: Louisville's Narciso Crook came through in the pinch with a triple in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, already his second extra-base hit as a pinch-hitter in 4 at-bats this season. He's the first Bat with a pinch-hit triple since Darnell McDonald did it on June 8, 2009 in an 8-5 win vs. Lehigh Valley.

HOTTEST HITTER AT THE HOT CORNER: Brian O'Grady started at third base last night, his first game at the hot corner with the Bats. Before Tuesday, the last time O'Grady appeared at third was May 27, 2018 with Class AA Pensacola.

A2: Outfielder Aristides Aquino hit safely in his third straight game back from the injured list, now batting .583 (7-for-12) in his 3 games back, toting a .344 batting average coming into play Wednesday after sitting at a .286 clip when he hit the IL in late April due to a right shoulder sprain. In 15 starts this year, he's reached base in 13 of them, and hit safely in 12, including in each of his last 6.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.