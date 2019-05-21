SWB Partnering with GovX for Military Discounts

MOOSIC, PA. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced a new partnership with GovX.com. The RailRiders are proud to honor those men and women who serve our country and our communites and are now offering discounts as a thank you.

In a partnership with GovX.com, all active military, veterans, first responders and government officials receive a 15% savings on RailRiders single-game tickets at PNC Field. The special rate is available for all remaining RailRiders 2019 home games (excluding July 4, 2019) in our Infield Box, Field Reserved, Bleachers and Chevy Lawn sections.

"We are honored to support those who serve our country, state and communities,' said Josh Olerud, RailRiders Team President and General Manger. "We are committed to celebrating the hometown hero's at PNC Field and this is a small token of our appreciation."

GovX's mission is to create the ultimate, privileged, e-commerce destination for active duty, reserve and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces and related government agencies.

The discount on 2019 RailRiders tickets can be utilized by visiting GovX.com, swbrailriders.com under the Tickets and Promotions tab or in person at the E-Auto Box Office at PNC Field with a valid military ID or first responder identification card with your name and title.

For more information, please call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

