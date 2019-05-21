Louisville Bats Homestand Notes: May 21-27

May 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Tuesday, May 21 vs. Indianapolis Indians 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- "$1 Menu Night" - features $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Pepsi Products, Uncle Ray's Chips and Popcorn - all night long. Sponsored by Meijer,

Pepsi, Uncle Ray's Chips and 100.5 FM WLGX (I-Heart Radio)

- Jeffersonville H.S. Honor Guard - will present colors

- "Baseball Bingo" - Baseball Bingo this year is again sponsored by Meijer and Cattlemen's Roadhouse. This year we will be playing Baseball Bingo only on printed cards. This year will be playing Bingo on both Tuesdays and Fridays. And we will again be playing two different games of Baseball Bingo. The first version will be traditional baseball bingo with the winner receiving a Cattlemen's Gift Card and the 2nd place winners receiving a Meijer Premium Store Coupon ($5 off with a $20 or more purchase) .The 2nd Baseball Bingo game will be "Letter" Baseball Bingo. The Letter that fans will cover is the letter "L". The letter "L" can be covered in any corner going in any direction. The winner of the letter "L" bingo will receive a $50 Meijer Gift Card and the 2nd place winner(s) receive a Cattlemen's Gift Card.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night - Season Ticket Holders can either exchange their 2019 "Expired Season Tickets" at the Box Office or their can log in and exchange them on-line (up to four hours prior to the scheduled start of the selected game). There is a limit of ten (10) Tickets per game. Expired Tickets may be exchanged for either an Outfield Reserved, Bleacher or Lawn Ticket. Tickets may be "upgraded" to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket for $4 or Club Level Ticket for an additional $9 charge.

Wednesday, May 22 vs. Indianapolis Indians 11:00 AM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 10:00 AM

- HUMANA "Sr. Day" - HUMANA "Sr. Day": designated "shaded" Premium Field Reserved Seating Areas in Section 109 and 123 are available for Seniors 65 and older to purchase for a $5 discount.

- "Whiskey Wednesday" Drink Promotion - $3 - 10 ounce Coopers' & Cola served from unit set up in front of the Team Store on the Concourse.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night

Thursday, May 23 vs. Indianapolis Indians 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:30 PM - "Indianapolis Colts Caravan Visit" - Includes an autograph session with two (2) Colts Players ( TE Eric Ebron and CB Kenny Moore) along with the Colts Cheerleaders. In addition the Colts "PLAY 60" interactive displays will be set up in the Hall of Fame Pavilion and the "Colts in Motion" mobile display vehicle.

- "Autograph Session - Colts Players and Cheerleaders will sign in front of the Team Store beginning at 5:35 PM

- Budweiser "Thirsty Thursday" Promotion- $2 - per 16 oz. cup of Bud & Bud Light beers from 5:30 - 8:30 served at any concession stand in the ball park that serves Bud and Bud Light draft.

- Live Music(weather permitting) - by "Louisville School of Music" on the Overlook Grill from 5:30 - 6:25 PM.

Friday, May 24 vs. Toledo Mud Hens 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:30 PM - due to the UL Hospital / Brown Cancer Center and UL Physicians pregame cocktail party and reception in the HOF.

- Special Pregame Ceremony on Field and in the Outfield to honor Cancer Survivors- Dr. Jason Chesney from the Brown Cancer Center to lead.

- Game Jerseys - to be auctioned off with proceeds going to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center

- Lavender Replica Game Hats - sold in the Team Store with $5 going from each sale to the Brown Cancer Center

- BAR for Old 502 Winery - to be set up on the Concourse in front of the Team Store

- Friday Night Craft Beer Night Beer Special - featuring five (5) different Craft Beers at the Left Field Concourse Beer Trailer. These Craft Beers will be rotated during the season. For this game on April 6th we will feature the following Craft Beers: The "Drain the Keg" promotion offers early arriving fans a 16 oz. craft beer for $5 until the first keg is emptied that evening. After the keg is drained, the regular price applies to the selected beer.

- Baseball Bingo

- Special Postgame Award Presented to Bats infielder Josh VanMeter - April IL Player of the Month from Uncle Ray's Chips

- Postgame Fireworks Show - sponsored by UL Hospital and the James Graham Brown Cancer Center

Saturday, May 25 vs. Toledo Mud Hens 6:30 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5 PM

- Louisville "Mashers Night" # 1 - Sponsored by Evan Williams

- "Nick Senzel Bobblehead" giveaway - given out to the first 2,000 paid admissions. Sponsored by Papa John's.

- "Evan Williams Bourbon Tasting" - Sponsored by Evan Williams. Flights of four (4) 1/2 ounce samples of four (4) different types of Evan Williams Bourbon available for fans 21 and older for only $3 per "flight".

- "Party at the Park" - This promotion features 16 oz. Domestic and Import DRAFT ONLY beers from Anheuser Busch for only $5 until the end of the 7th Inning. The menu of the available beers is as follows: Bud and Bud Light along with Goose Island, Amberbock, Shocktop, Michelob Ultra, Michelob Amber Bock, Stella Artois, Bats Brew and Country Boy Cougar Bait (DRAFTS Only) will all be $5 for a 16 oz. cup until the end of the 7th Inning at any stand that serves these beers.

- Live Music (weather permitting) - Music provided by "Soul Circus" from 5:05 pm - 6:00 pm on the field (right behind home plate and the batting practice cage)

- Corn Hole Boards - We will have Corn Hole boards again this year for our fans to play as part of our Saturday Night promotion. The boards will again be set up on the Overlook Grill.

- Junior Team Captain - sponsored by Visionworks will help present the game Lineup Card to the Umpires.

- Postgame Coupons - from Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory handed out beginning in the 8th Inning at the Gates.

Sunday, May 26 vs. Toledo Mud Hens 6:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:00 PM -

- Pregame "Autograph Session" sponsored by Allegiant Airlines - done on the concourse with one (1) Bats Player from 5:05 PM - 5:25 PM on the Main Concourse

- FedEx "Employee of the Month" - Joe Love recognized pregame

- "Kids Eat Free" Day - " FREE Kids Meal" for Kids 12& under. The Meal consists of a Hot Dog, Jr. Nacho (Apple Slices while they last)& either a small Pepsi or water. Parents can take their Kids (12 & under) to the Kiosk (located behind Section 115) to get their Voucher for their Child. Sponsored by WDRB TV, Meijer, Pepsi and Mortenson Family Dental.

- "BATS Kids Club Day" - The "Sign-Up" Table for the 2019 BATs Kids Club will be set up at the entrance to the "Funzone" on Sunday.

- "Inflatable FunZone" - Inflated from 1 - 4 PM in the West Hall of Fame Pavilion sponsored by Mortenson Family Dental, BracesBracesBraces and Kids Dentistree.

- Postgame Performance by the "Chicago Boyz" - sponsored by Commonwealth Dodge

- Postgame Fireworks Show - After the performance by the "Chicago Boyz" sponsored LG&E

- Postgame Coupons - from DRAKE'S handed out after the performance by the "Chicago Boyz" is over

Monday, May 27 vs. Toledo Mud Hens 2:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 1:00 PM

- "Memorial Day"

- "Military Appreciation Day" - FREE Admission that day for all Military Service Members (Active Duty, Guard or Reserve) and their Family Members. Also Military Retirees and Veteran Service Organization Members (such as VFW, American Legion, and DAV) can also show their membership cards for a Free Field Reserved Ticket, sponsored by Karl Truman Law Office, HUMANA& T- Mobile.

- Vehicle Display in the Penn Station Picnic Area - from Karl Truman

- "EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night

- Meijer Monday - $3 off a normal $10 Field Reserved Seat by presenting a Meijer Register Receipt at the Ticket Windows. A fan can also pay the $4 per ticket upgrade fee to upgrade to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket or $9 per to a Club Level seat.

- "Margarita Monday" - 10 ounce Margarita's for only $3.00 sponsored by El Jimador Tequila. Available at Portable at Section 121, "Diamond Drinks" on Main Concourse and at the JD Bar.

- "SPECIAL" Postgame "Kids Run the Bases" - moved to Monday after the game because of the postgame fireworks show on Sunday Night. "Kids Run the Bases is sponsored by the YMCA, Subway and Meijer

International League Stories from May 21, 2019

