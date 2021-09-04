Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators

ERIE SEAWOLVES (57-49, 9.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (40-65, 26.0 GB SW Div, 6th)

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-3, 5.53 ERA) VS. RHP JACKSON TETREAULT (4-2, 3.99 ERA)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 / 4:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #107 / HOME GAME #53 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 VS. HARRISBURG, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-6, 4.62 ERA) VS. TBA

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

TBA VS. TBA

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

TBA VS. TBA

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves saw their three game win streak come to a close on Friday night at UPMC Park, as the Harrisburg Senators pummeled them in a 9-6 defeat. Harrisburg scored in five different innings, including the final three frames as the Erie bullpen let up six runs. Erie still made strong offensive strides while notching 13 hits, the fifth time in their last six games they'd eclipsed double digits in the column. Harrisburg quickly knocked around starter Reese Olson to open the night, plating two runs in the first inning, including a run on a balk by Olson. Erie rallied to tie the game twice, but Harrisburg broke the 3-3 deadlock by plating two runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings against the Erie bullpen. Erie made a pair of late charges, including Daniel Cabrera hitting his first Double-A home run in the eighth inning, and an RBI triple by Kerry Carpenter in the ninth inning.

