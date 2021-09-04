Casas Hits Fifth Homer in Two Days in 7-1 Sea Dogs Victory
September 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs won their fourth straight game on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium with a 7-1 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Jay Groome made his Double-A debut for the Sea Dogs and tossed 5.0 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. Triston Casas continued his hot streak with two more long balls in the victory.
Jay Groome made his Double-A debut and earned his first win of the season for the Sea Dogs. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out a career-high 10 batters and did not issue a walk.
A two-run single by Cameron Cannon to left field drove home Portland's first two runs of the game in the top of the third inning and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0. Triston Casas then blasted a two-run homer to right field extending Portland's lead, 4-0.
Kole Cottam smashed a lead-off home run in the top of the fifth inning extending the Sea Dogs' lead, 5-0.
In the top of the ninth inning, Casas belted his second home run of the game, a two-run bomb to right field and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 7-0. Casas has hit five home runs in his last 10 at-bats.
The Fisher Cats avoided the shutout with a bases loaded RBI single by Demi Orimoloye in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs.
The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats meet again tomorrow, Sunday September 5th for the series conclusion in a doubleheader beginning at 12:05pm. RHP Andrew Politi (5-9, 6.78 ERA) will start game one for Portland while the game two starter is TBA.
